Oklahoma State

Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma

There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend

Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma

After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban

Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?

The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
TEXAS STATE
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022

The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7.

