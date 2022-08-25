Read full article on original website
Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma
There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
msn.com
With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend
Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production...
msn.com
Rev. Don Heath: Oklahoma executions will continue until the people say 'Stop'
I was in the execution chamber with James Coddington Thursday for the last 45 minutes of his life. When I entered, he was already strapped to a gurney, lying on his back with his arms extended. It looked like he was on a cross, except lying flat on his back. He had an IV going.
Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
KOCO
TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma
After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
arizonasuntimes.com
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Microbursts strike Green Country. How they form and why they can strike so quickly
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country has experienced a number of microbursts over the past couple of days. This is a common phenomenon in our summer storms when high winds occur as a storm collapses due to weak upper-level winds. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area of over several miles.
abc7amarillo.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
blackchronicle.com
‘It’s shameful,’ Oklahoma parents speak out about 13-year-long state waiting list
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This legislative session, lawmakers have hired a consulting firm to tackle the developmental disability services waiting list. The Medicaid Waiver Waiting List is embarrassingly long in Oklahoma. For the first time ever, the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a plan to eliminate the waiting...
10 Amazing Facts About Texas That Will Blow Your Mind
I learn something new every day. I was today years old when I learned some of these facts about Texas. I'm a native Texan and a couple of these still took me by surprise. That being the case, I had to share some of these with you. The Lone Star...
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?
The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma health officials react to news of mysterious new COVID-19 variant, say many questions are yet to be answered
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The world’s leading health experts are rushing to learn everything they can about a potentially dangerous new COVID-19 variant, and although there’s no concrete data that suggests it’s any more contagious or severe, the medical community isn’t taking any chances. The...
news9.com
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
msn.com
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
