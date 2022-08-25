Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
'House of the Dragon' stars bonded over 'RuPaul's Drag Race' before filming Alicent and Viserys romantic scenes
Alicent Hightower actor Emily Carey recalled to Entertainment Weekly how she bonded with the much older Paddy Considine for the show.
From Simba To Garfield, Here Are The 23 Most Famous Cartoon Cats
The cat lady in me is loving each and every one of these treasures.
