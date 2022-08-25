ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Aaron Murray has 5 reasons why Stetson Bennett will be even better in 2022

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
Despite the lack of offseason love the media is giving to Stetson Bennett, former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray – now with the SEC Network – has big expectations for the reigning national champ in 2022.

Murray, who holds the SEC records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns, chimed in when both PFF and 247Sports ranked Bennett as the No. 10 (PFF) and No. 8 (247Sports) ranked quarterback in the SEC this season:

“The amount of disrespect Stetson Bennett gets is incredible,” Murray wrote on Twitter. “Kid helped lead his team to a national championship with inexperienced WRs and an average run game.”

In a clip with The Volume, Murray outlined the five reasons why he thinks Bennett may actually be in store for an even better year in 2022:

1

He was the MVP of the national championship

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

What Murray said:

“First off, the dude was the MVP of the national championship. I mean, my guy won you the first national championship in 40 years.”

2

Better receivers

Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

What Murray said:

“Last year, just lack of receiver talent. Just injuries at that position, it felt like every single week. Really a lack of opportunities for Stetson to build that chemistry.

This year, you look at what they have from Ladd. I thought Ladd was tremendous last year finding a role in that offense. AD Mitchell, a complete stud. Then you look at the tight ends. My goodness, some of the best tight ends I’ve ever seen in my life. Three tight ends that you could put out there and do whatever you want with. Linebackers, safeties, come guard one of these guys – ‘I will expose you.'”

3

Running ability

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

What Murray said:

“His running ability. Last year, 265 yards rushing. A quarterback that can run is always a nightmare for a defense.”

4

Full offseason as QB1

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

What Murray said:

“Maybe the biggest reason honestly. This was his first full season as QB1.

You give him the necessary time he needs to be the starting quarterback to get the chemistry with the receivers, to get the chemistry with the running backs and tight ends. He’s now been awarded that opportunity so that is invaluable.”

5

Accuracy

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

What Murray said:

“No. 5, he’s an accurate thrower. 65% completion percentage, 29 touchdowns, 7 interceptions.

I would not be surprised this year – with the talent around him, with getting the amount of reps he needs to get in practice – Stetson could be a guy that could flirt with 35 touchdowns.”

