Western Montana Fair attendance tops 100,000
Organizers report that for the first time in recent years, attendance topped 100,000 at the Western Montana Fair.
Continental Divide Trail hikers rerouted as wildfire burns on Wisdom District
MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers on the Continental Divide Trail are being asked to detour in the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest's Wisdom District, due to a small wildfire. The Trail Ridge Fire is burning about a quarter mile from the CDT, between Gibbons Pass and the Hogan Trail, 4.5 miles north of the Hogan Cabin. The fire was measured at 13.5 acres on Monday.
Removal of Missoula properties; airport deconstructing old terminal
The Missoula Airport Authority is planning to deconstruct the old airport terminal as work to begin Phase 2 construction begins.
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana
One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
How gas prices have changed in Missoula in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Missoula using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Missoula City Council selects 6 candidates for mayoral interviews
Of the 18 applicants who met the filing deadline and job requirements, only six were nominated by a council member to move on to interviews.
IRS to auction commercial properties in Lolo
WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public auction of two commercial properties in Lolo, Mont., on Sept. 13, 2022, registration at 9:30 am and sale time at 10 am. A commercial tract quadruplex on a corner lot at 100 Glacier Dr. and former cafe at 104 Glacier...
Fire at Missoula apartment complex causes $500K in damage
A fire that destroyed several vehicles at an apartment complex in Missoula’s South Hills caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.
Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula
An accident at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road near Missoula is causing delays.
Montana Grizzlies release depth chart ahead of season opener against Northwestern State
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies released their two-deep depth chart on Tuesday afternoon, just a few days before their season opener against Northwestern State. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson, a redshirt senior, was officially listed as the starter at quarterback for the Grizzlies ahead of redshirt sophomore Kris Brown.
WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites
When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
New-look Northwestern State makes season-opening preparation more 'unnerving' for Montana
MISSOULA — The Monday leading up to a college football team’s first game is almost always when coaches release their depth chart or two-deep, whichever they prefer to call it. It’s a chance to see who made the biggest strides to move into starting roles or find a...
1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department reports that one person died on Saturday in an officer-involved shooting.
Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware
HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
