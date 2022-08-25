ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Continental Divide Trail hikers rerouted as wildfire burns on Wisdom District

MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers on the Continental Divide Trail are being asked to detour in the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest's Wisdom District, due to a small wildfire. The Trail Ridge Fire is burning about a quarter mile from the CDT, between Gibbons Pass and the Hogan Trail, 4.5 miles north of the Hogan Cabin. The fire was measured at 13.5 acres on Monday.
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana

One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
Fairfield Sun Times

IRS to auction commercial properties in Lolo

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public auction of two commercial properties in Lolo, Mont., on Sept. 13, 2022, registration at 9:30 am and sale time at 10 am. A commercial tract quadruplex on a corner lot at 100 Glacier Dr. and former cafe at 104 Glacier...
103.7 The Hawk

WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites

When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
montanarightnow.com

Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware

HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

