Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Kingston Insurance Firm Creates Director of First Impressions, Adds 3 Staff & Celebrates a 35-Year AwardJohn MallenKingston, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
NY State Museum keeps firefighting history alive
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back...
Authorities: 1 person dead, 2 people in critical condition after drowning in Catskills lake
They say the three victims were in the water for at least 15 minutes before they were rescued.
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Expect Delays: Closures Planned For Stretch Of Road In Cortlandt
State officials have advised Westchester County motorists to be prepared for delays ahead of a planned road closure. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) to close in both directions between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in Cortlandt from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 1.
Here’s The Poorest, Most Financially Disadvantaged County In New York State
Inflation is causing financial hardships for many New Yorkers, but there is one county that has been hit hard year after year. The gap between the poor and the wealthy seems to be widening all around New York State,. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states,...
Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?
How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
In honor of Women’s Equality Day, state agency sends reminder that ‘pink tax’ is prohibited in N.Y.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pink or blue, it doesn’t matter in New York state, the price of the products should be the same. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) is reminding consumers that gender-based pricing on products, known as the “pink tax,” is illegal in New York.
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing
On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason
Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
New York State Fair attracts nearly 90,000 for first day of opening weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — Nearly 90,000 people walked through the New York State Fair gates to start off opening weekend. Organizers said 89,797 people came out Saturday. It’s the highest daily attendance so far this year, as expected for the first Saturday of the fair. But it’s well short...
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars
An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
