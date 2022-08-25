ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NY

wnynewsnow.com

NY State Museum keeps firefighting history alive

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back...
ELMIRA, NY
Daily Voice

Expect Delays: Closures Planned For Stretch Of Road In Cortlandt

State officials have advised Westchester County motorists to be prepared for delays ahead of a planned road closure. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) to close in both directions between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in Cortlandt from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 1.
CORTLANDT, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing

On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
NEWBURGH, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason

Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
HEALTH
Hudson Valley Post

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
96.9 WOUR

Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
96.1 The Breeze

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
BUFFALO, NY
yankeeinstitute.org

Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars

An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Community Policy