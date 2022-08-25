Read full article on original website
Related
skillednursingnews.com
American Senior Communities CEO Seeks Stability Amid Enduring Nursing Home Operating Perils
Donna Kelsey considers herself an optimistic realist. As the head of American Senior Communities (ASC), Kelsey remains hopeful about the opportunity to boost census across the company’s 102 facilities. She also recognizes the realities of continuing to operate in a pandemic where federal and state regulations for nursing homes...
Comments / 0