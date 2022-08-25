Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Netflix sued for defamation by real Rachel Williams over Inventing Anna series
Former Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over its series Inventing Anna.The journalist filed a lawsuit on Monday (29 August) claiming that she was falsely depicted in the drama as “unethical,” “greedy,” “snobbish” and “disloyal.”Williams was a friend of the con artist and fraudster Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress – Anna Delvey – to access the upper echelons of the New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.Williams was defrauded out of $62k (£52.9k) and wrote a Vanity Fair article and a book about the experience. The...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0