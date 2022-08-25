Former Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over its series Inventing Anna.The journalist filed a lawsuit on Monday (29 August) claiming that she was falsely depicted in the drama as “unethical,” “greedy,” “snobbish” and “disloyal.”Williams was a friend of the con artist and fraudster Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress – Anna Delvey – to access the upper echelons of the New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.Williams was defrauded out of $62k (£52.9k) and wrote a Vanity Fair article and a book about the experience. The...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO