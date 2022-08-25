ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix sued for defamation by real Rachel Williams over Inventing Anna series

Former Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over its series Inventing Anna.The journalist filed a lawsuit on Monday (29 August) claiming that she was falsely depicted in the drama as “unethical,” “greedy,” “snobbish” and “disloyal.”Williams was a friend of the con artist and fraudster Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress – Anna Delvey – to access the upper echelons of the New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.Williams was defrauded out of $62k (£52.9k) and wrote a Vanity Fair article and a book about the experience. The...
TV & VIDEOS
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy