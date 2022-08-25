ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles

Click here to read the full article. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have...
4 Anti-Aging Face Serums That Work Like Botox In A Bottle, Experts Say

This post has been updated since its initial 05/09/21 publish date to include more expert insight. A good serum can make all the difference in your skincare, especially when it comes to hiding signs of aging. Whether you’re concerned about wrinkles, sagging skin, or uneven skin tone, chances are there’s a product designed particularly for your needs. The challenge? Finding the right one for you. To make it a little easier (and much less daunting), we rounded up 4 face serums that work better than botox. With incredible customer reviews and ratings, these facial serums address key signs of aging, helping you achieve the youthful complexion you’re after.
SKIN CARE
Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40

Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
Here’s How To Get Longer And Fuller Eyelashes, According To TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing makes your eyes pop like long, voluminous lashes. Eyelash extensions are one way to bring out bold lashes, but they can really start to put a hole in your wallet and consume a lot of your time. Maintaining eyelash extension appointments can add up and take up a lot of your time going in every two-to-three weeks for fill-ins. Pricey mascaras may work, but wouldn’t it be nice to wake up to lengthy, lush lashes? Well, we’re here to give you the details on the perfect solution and way to make that happen.
5 Haircut Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs—They Add Years To Your Face

This post has been updated since its initial 01/22/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone, and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’re looking for anti-aging hairstyle tips to avoid looking older with the wrong cut, we’ve got you covered! We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, who gave five examples of styles that can add years to your appearance over 50— and how you can ask your stylist to alter them in more modern ways.
Sparse and Over-plucked Brows Are No Match for This “Miracle” Serum

Despite being in a bushy brow renaissance, there was a time not too long ago when plucking eyebrows into submission was commonplace. In fact, plucking was so fashionable for so long that many of us are still suffering the consequences of shaping our brows into fine lines, only having to draw them back in on a daily basis. But according to reviewers who have tried the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius Conditioning Brow Serum, their outdated thin brows have entered a new era, with one person writing that they now have to trim their brows on a weekly basis. Brow Genius uses...
This $5 Setting Powder Is A Perfect Dupe For The $40 Laura Mercier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Say goodbye to the days of overspending on setting powder and constantly reapplying makeup. We found a must-have setting powder that’s budget-friendly without sacrificing quality. Shoppers are even calling it a dupe for Laura Mercier’s wildly popular $40 setting powder. Best of all, it’s only $5.82. Yes, you read that right. It’s less than $6 and just as effective as Laura Mercier.
‘I’m a Makeup Artist, and These Are the 3 Golden Rules for Faking a Smooth Finish on Textured Skin’

Whether it's wrinkles, acne scars, or enlarged pores, everyone has a bit of texture on their skin—and (despite what Instagram filters may have you believe) no amount of makeup can make it disappear. But with proper application, you can make sure you're not making the texture more apparent, explains Emily Amick, a makeup artist in New York City.
The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”

Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin

This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
