Washington Examiner
Tax credit 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just two weeks away
People living in Maryland still have time to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit that will give them up to $1,000. Since July 1, the state of Maryland has been accepting applications for the tax credit, which is aimed at helping people in the state who took out loans to pay for college. Maryland will continue to accept more applications through Sept. 15.
mocoshow.com
Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15
From the Office of the Maryland Comptroller: Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Programfor Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it possible. I urge everyone to apply now before time runs out,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Any way to bring down the cost of higher education is a big benefit.”
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Maryland residents to claim $1,000 student loan debt relief credit is 18 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is coming in less than three weeks.
Bay Net
SDAT Conducts Tax Credit Awareness Campaign, Encourages Marylanders To Apply Online
– The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) today announced the implementation of its 2022 Tax Credit Awareness Campaign, urging Marylanders to consider whether they may be eligible to receive a homeowners’ or renters’ property tax credit. The quickest and easiest way to find out more...
WTOP
Why investors aren’t all that fond of the DC housing market
Investors remain formidable competitors for house hunters across the country. They accounted for 19.4% of all homes that were purchased in the second quarter. But the D.C. metro is not a particular favorite. In the second quarter, investors accounted for just 8.1% of all sales in the D.C. region, second...
Tax credit 2022: Deadline to claim $1,000 debt relief payments is just three weeks away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit worth up to $1,000 is fast-approaching.
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Former head of county’s economic development agency takes new role as Hogan adviser
Ben Wu, the former president and CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp., recently announced he has returned to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office to serve as a special adviser on economic development. Wu, who resigned Aug. 15 after heading MCEDC since December 2019, wrote in a notice to...
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we […]
foxbaltimore.com
Amid teacher shortages, more violence, region's schools brace for a difficult new year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As school resumes across the region, students will face a number of challenges unrelated to the normal back-to-school stresses like homework and pop quizzes. They'll have to deal with more complex issues like a shortage of teachers, uncertainty about how to handle COVID in a post-pandemic...
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Maryland – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MD Gambling Sites
Home of the Preakness Stakes and boasting some of biggest gambling revenues in the country, gambling in Maryland is clearly a major part of the Free State. But is gambling entirely legal in MD?. We uncover the latest details on legal gambling in Maryland and reveal the best sportsbooks and...
Bay Net
Traffic Anticipated During Labor Day Weekend; See Best Times To Travel In Maryland
NEWBURG, Md. – At the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge between Charles County in Maryland and King George County in Virginia, more than 90,000 vehicles are expected to cross between Friday, September 2, and Monday, September 5. The best times to travel during the Labor Day holiday period include:
mocoshow.com
Amazon Fresh to Open Second MoCo Location on September 1, According to Report
Amazon Fresh will open its second Montgomery County location at 8531 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace on Thursday, September 1, according to a BizJournals report. This will Also be the second Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase with additional MoCo locations coming to Gaithersburg and White Oak. According to the article, Chevy...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Maryland students go back to school in 2022
It's back-to-school time for thousands of Central Maryland students. On this week's 11 TV Hill, 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten shares his insights on the biggest challenges facing Baltimore-area school districts. Plus, we check in with Anne Arundel County's new school superintendent as he prepares for his very first...
Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit
BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
mocoshow.com
Press Release: MDOT State Highway Administration Announce Record of Decision for I-495 and I-270 Lane Study
USDOT Independent Review Finds No ‘Scientific Fraud’ in Toll Lane Traffic Model. Per MDOT: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced last week the approval of the Record of Decision (ROD) for the I-495 & I-270 Managed Lanes Study (MLS). Approval of the ROD marks the final milestone in a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process that spanned more than four years and included 16 public workshops and seven public hearings with an extended public comment period totaling more than six months. Additionally, more than 200 stakeholder, community, elected official and business meetings were held to present study information and hear concerns and feedback.
wfmd.com
Maryland SHA Reminds Residents And Pedestrians To Be Careful Going To And From School
Everyone needs to stay alert and look out for one another. Frederick, Md. (NS) – School has resumed in Frederick County and Shanteé Felix with the Maryland State Highway Administration said drivers need to be extra careful. “It’s imporant for us to just remind motorists that the roadways...
VDOE issues Superintendent memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements
The Virginia Department of Education released a memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements in response to two major cases involving the alleged sexual misconduct of public school employees.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
