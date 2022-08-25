ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Tax credit 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just two weeks away

People living in Maryland still have time to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit that will give them up to $1,000. Since July 1, the state of Maryland has been accepting applications for the tax credit, which is aimed at helping people in the state who took out loans to pay for college. Maryland will continue to accept more applications through Sept. 15.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15

From the Office of the Maryland Comptroller: Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Programfor Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it possible. I urge everyone to apply now before time runs out,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Any way to bring down the cost of higher education is a big benefit.”
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
WTOP

Why investors aren’t all that fond of the DC housing market

Investors remain formidable competitors for house hunters across the country. They accounted for 19.4% of all homes that were purchased in the second quarter. But the D.C. metro is not a particular favorite. In the second quarter, investors accounted for just 8.1% of all sales in the D.C. region, second...
REAL ESTATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Affordable Housing#Student Debt#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we […]
MARYLAND STATE
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Maryland – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MD Gambling Sites

Home of the Preakness Stakes and boasting some of biggest gambling revenues in the country, gambling in Maryland is clearly a major part of the Free State. But is gambling entirely legal in MD?. We uncover the latest details on legal gambling in Maryland and reveal the best sportsbooks and...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Maryland students go back to school in 2022

It's back-to-school time for thousands of Central Maryland students. On this week's 11 TV Hill, 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten shares his insights on the biggest challenges facing Baltimore-area school districts. Plus, we check in with Anne Arundel County's new school superintendent as he prepares for his very first...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit

BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Press Release: MDOT State Highway Administration Announce Record of Decision for I-495 and I-270 Lane Study

USDOT Independent Review Finds No ‘Scientific Fraud’ in Toll Lane Traffic Model​. Per MDOT: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced last week the approval of the Record of Decision (ROD) for the I-495 & I-270 Managed Lanes Study (MLS). Approval of the ROD marks the final milestone in a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process that spanned more than four years and included 16 public workshops and seven public hearings with an extended public comment period totaling more than six months. Additionally, more than 200 stakeholder, community, elected official and business meetings were held to present study information and hear concerns and feedback.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy