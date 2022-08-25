Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa, St. Pete among best cites for young financial advisors
August 29, 2022 - According to a recent report by SmartAsset, Tampa and St. Petersburg are ranked among the top cities for young financial advisors to start their careers. Tampa came in at 23 while St. Pete finished 25th. Anchorage, Alaska, took the top spot on the list. SmartAsset considered five metrics when compiling its rankings, including rent as a percentage of average salary, total income and the percentage of a city’s population nearing retirement. The average starting salary for both Tampa Bay cities was $103,200. St. Pete’s rent accounted for 12.89% of a financial advisor’s average salary, while Tampa fared better at 12.46%. View the full list here.
stpetecatalyst.com
Behind the curtain of the 2023 Synapse Summit
The Synapse Summit, a marquee summit that attracts thousands of innovators under one roof, will return to Tampa in February. Synapse Florida, the non-profit organization connecting Florida’s innovators, announced the next summit will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. For the sixth consecutive year,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Airport CEO talks modernization, post-Covid growth
Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) passenger activity is recovering faster than the national average, it now offers more destinations than before the pandemic and its leadership continues to implement technological changes. Those are some key highlights Joe Lopano, CEO of TPA, presented to members of the Tampa Bay Regional Transportation...
stpetecatalyst.com
Consultant: Community group is key to Coachman Park
A new community support group is in the works to help form the programming for Clearwater’s reimagined Coachman Park. During a Monday city meeting, South Florida-based Kathy Blaha Consulting’s presentation described how a community-formed citizen group, dubbed Friends of Coachman Park, would allow the city to have a stronger connection with the community in developing programming for the waterfront park, and attracting investment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider smoking ban
August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
stpetecatalyst.com
Group displays Nazi flag from Pinellas Trail overpass
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies responded Aug. 27 to an incident involving Nazi symbolism and inflammatory banners displayed on the Pinellas Trail overpass, at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Park Street. A video, taken Saturday, shows a group of six unidentified people holding a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local minority business owner wins prestigious award
Dr. Shirley Davis has many monikers – global workforce expert, bestselling author and successful business owner, to name a few – and can now add Golden Gavel Award recipient to the list. During an Aug. 20 ceremony in Nashville, Toastmasters International presented the Tampa resident with its most...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rowdies defeat defending champs
August 29, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies were able to exact some measure of revenge Saturday night as they prevailed over Orange County SC 3-1 in a rematch of last year’s USL Championship Final. The Rowdies fell to Orange County by an identical score during the 2021 finale. Despite going down a man just before the hour mark, Tampa Bay held on to win behind goals by Leo Fernandes and Dayonn Harris. Sebastian Guenzatti nearly found the net before Orange County defender Ian Hoffman buried it into his own goal. An announced 6,714 fans came out to Al Lang Stadium for the championship rematch, with many staying for a post-match fireworks show along the St. Petersburg waterfront.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stpetecatalyst.com
The month of September in the arts: From Ringo to Lizzo
It happens every couple of years, less often than a presidential election, but more frequently than an appearance in the night sky by Halley’s Comet. One of the Beatles is coming to town. Of course, there are only two of them left, and they’re both octogenarians now, but you’ve...
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas County announces educational board vacancy
August 27, 2022 - County officials are now accepting applications for a five-year appointment to the Pinellas Educational Facilities Authority, which begins Oct. 26. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. The authority assists accredited higher education institutions with projects by providing additional funding pathways for new facilities and structures. It issues bonds to provide loans for projects, with the institutions responsible for repayment and administrative costs. For more information and to apply, visit the website here.
Comments / 0