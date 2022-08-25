ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnradio.com

There’s plenty to do at ‘Sundays on State’

Kiana DiStasi, chief marketing and communications officer of Chicago Loop Alliance, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the second year of Sundays on State, and the different activities you can do if you decide to attend. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
