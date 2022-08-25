Read full article on original website
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
Ida, 1 year later — NJ families still fighting to get home
Maryann Morris has been draining her funds to live in an apartment in Bridgewater since October with her young daughter, as she continues a handful of battles aimed at eventually returning to her home in Manville that was destroyed by Ida one year ago. "We will not have a kitchen,...
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Staten Island, NY man pleads guilty to being drunk and high in Seaside Heights, NJ hit-and-run
A Staten Island man has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in a hit-and-run car crash in Seaside Heights last August. The arrest, charges, and guilty plea of the New York man for his actions in the Seaside Heights crash were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Edison, NJ hit-run driver posts Instagram apology but still avoiding police
EDISON — A driver wanted in a hit-and-run after a car show this weekend posted an apology to social media but so far has not followed through on showing up to police headquarters for questioning. A man leaving a custom car show at the New Jersey Convention Center around...
Jersey City, NJ launches ‘food rescue mapping’ to feed those in need
JERSEY CITY — Stemming from its selection for the National Resource Defense Council's "Food Matters" cohort two years ago, this Hudson County city is in the early stages of implementing something called food rescue mapping, to identify and nourish neighborhoods in need. The effort combines the concepts of food...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
Long Branch, NJ man charged for selling lethal drug concoction to fellow inmate at Monmouth County Correctional Institute
A Long Branch man has been charged with several offenses for selling a lethal concoction of heroin and fentanyl to a Toms River man who was a fellow inmate at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township. The crime and subsequent charges were announced by Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor...
Dating Mercer County cops charged with assault in NJ hotel fight, reports say
TRENTON — Two romantically involved law enforcement officers serving Trenton and Mercer County are reportedly facing charges for their involvement in a fight at a Bordentown hotel. The Trentonian first reported on the Aug. 20 grapple at the Best Western on Route 206. Now Trenton Detective Tara Dzurkoc and...
Bayville, NJ man sentenced for violently attacking woman in Lakewood, NJ carjacking
A Bayville man who brutally went after and attacked a woman in Lakewood in a carjacking, has now been served his prison sentence. The results of the investigation and sentencing were announced on Monday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was on December 5, 2018, when Lakewood Police...
Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day
It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
Good samaritan rescues family dog after Middletown, NJ residence catches on fire
It took 30 firefighters to put out a blaze that started at a residence on West Front Street in the River Plaza section of Middletown Township on Tuesday afternoon, but everyone came away uninjured. The details of the house fire were announced by the Middletown Township Fire Department. Someone called...
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
Clerks III ‘The Convenience Tour’ kicking off Sept. 4 in Red Bank, NJ
Clerks III the much-anticipated threequel to the original movie that writer-director Kevin Smith talked about when he appeared on my new Jersey 101.5 show is finally coming out!. trailer. “Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” begins in Smith's hometown of Red Bank on Sept. 4 at the Hackensack Meridian Theatre for...
Neighbors Sounded Alarm on Toms River Hookah Lounge to Officials Weeks Before Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent month, neighboring businesses and residents complained formally with the...
Atlantic City, NJ family loses another member to gun violence
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small vowed justice for a family that lost another family member to gun violence early Sunday morning. Malikah McLaughlin, 26 was found with a gunshot wound on South Bellevue Avenue around 1:10 a.m. after police responded to a 911 call. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing
SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
