Toms River, NJ

Toms River, NJ
New Jersey State
Winslow Township, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Lacey Township, NJ
Barry Wright
94.3 The Point

Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day

It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

