peninsulachronicle.com
English Meadows Senior Living In Williamsburg Open Under New Ownership
JAMES CITY-A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in July for a retirement and assisted living community to celebrate being under new ownership. English Meadows Senior Living, located on Jamestown Road in James City County, held the ceremony on July 28. The transition to English Meadows Senior Living first took place in October 2021.
Va. Aquarium Opens 1st-of-its-Kind Stranding Response Center
Virginia Beach is now home to a state-of-the-art marine animal conservation center that’s the first of its kind on the East Coast. The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center dedicated the new facility late last week. It supports the animals rescued by the aquarium’s Stranding Response Program. The...
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport to host hiring event Sept. 1
The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is looking to fill positions in customer service and baggage handling.
peninsulachronicle.com
TowneBank Chooses Chief Executive Officer Successor
TowneBank, which has branches in Hampton, Newport News, and York County, recently announced its Board of Directors has selected William (Billy) I. Foster to succeed J. Morgan Davis when Davis steps down as Chief Executive Officer at the end of this year. Davis will stay on until March 31, 2023,...
WTKR
East Coast Surfing Championship a reminder why three Virginia Beach surfers love the sports
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) - The sound of crashing waves at the end of August usually signals it's time for the East Coast Surfing Championship. 10-year-old McCauley Hoover barely remembers what life was like before she took on her first wave. "My sister, she's a big surfer," Hoover said. "I...
Inside Nova
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Norfolk
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
travel2next.com
21 Things To Do In Norfolk VA
Norfolk is the oldest, the third most populous and the sixth largest city in Virginia. Set on Chesapeake Bay, on the North Atlantic Ocean, it was originally settled by the British and named after the English county of the same name. Virginia’s Norfolk is one of the most historic destinations in the region.
peninsulachronicle.com
Go Ape! Introduces New Attraction
JAMES CITY-The Go Ape! Zipline and Adventure Park within Freedom Park off Centerville Road in Greater Williamsburg is now offering another attraction in addition to its tree climbing and ziplining activities. The outdoor adventure establishment is putting its own unique spin on the escape room trend. Want to read the...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Williamsburg, VA USA
Found at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, VA. My daughter found it in a garden bed and was so excited.
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
Inmate completes mural inside Virginia Beach Correctional Center
The Virginia Beach inmate who was sentenced to an 18-month sentence completes his mural inside the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.
Virginia Beach Public Library’s Great Neck branch to close for renovation
The library said renovations include new carpeting, new meeting room and study rooms, and updated programming spaces, public service points and restrooms.
Police searching for missing Virginia Beach man believed to be endangered
Police in Virginia Beach say they are looking for a missing man believed to be endangered.
Hampton Roads schools start new school year with shortage of bus drivers
Several school systems across Hampton Roads are starting off the 2022-2023 academic year without enough bus drivers.
Two swimmers drown at Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Police Department continued its investigation into the weekend drowning deaths of two men.
Officials investigate two fatal Virginia Beach crashes over the weekend
Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
13newsnow.com
Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
Police confirm 16 cars involved in I-264 Norfolk tunnel crash
Virginia State Police confirmed 16 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 264 in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel from Portsmouth to Norfolk over the weekend.
Downtown Norfolk prepares for a busy weekend
Downtown Norfolk is preparing for a busy weekend with the summertime crowds on Granby Street, as well as the Jazz Festival at Town Point Park on both Friday and Saturday.
'It felt like I lost a family member' | The story behind a Hampton man's Black Panther tribute car
HAMPTON, Va. — William Beal looked no further than his car as the canvas to honor the life and legacy of a Hollywood legend. In 2018, Beal first saw the hit Marvel movie, "Black Panther," while overseas on active duty in South Korea. Like so many others, the film's...
