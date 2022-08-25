Read full article on original website
Tri Pointe Homes announces the opening of 335-home Westridge Cove in Conroe
Westridge Cove is a 335-home community underway in Conroe. (Courtesy Tri Pointe Homes) Homebuilding company Tri Pointe Homes announced in an Aug. 25 news release the opening of model homes to tour in Westridge Cove, a 335-home community underway in Conroe with home sales ongoing. The community consists of 95...
hellowoodlands.com
Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022
Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
Brewingz closes Hwy. 290 location in Cypress
Brewingz at Mason Road and Hwy. 290 closed Aug. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Brewingz Restaurant and Bar announced the closure of its location at 28320 Hwy. 290, Cypress, on the location’s Facebook page Aug. 24. The restaurant served hot wings, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches and drinks in a sports bar environment. Houston-based Brewingz has 21 locations throughout the Houston metro area. www.brewingz.com.
hellowoodlands.com
Local Fall Festivals 2022
Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
Tomball shop Resale with a Purpose nears $2M donation goal
After reaching its $2 million goal, Resale with a Purpose set a new goal of giving away $3 million in donations by the end of 2024. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball’s Resale with a Purpose is nearing its goal of donating $2 million to area nonprofits and organizations, a year earlier than it originally pledged. This comes three years after the nonprofit reached its $1 million donation goal a year early in 2019.
Tomball ISD new schools in planning from November 2021 bond
Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although many of the projects are in the early stages. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although...
Black Rock Coffee Bar anticipates 2023 opening in The Woodlands
Black Rock Coffee Bar is expected to open in College Park in early 2023. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar is anticipating an early 2023 opening at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, according to leasing agents for the retail center. The Washington-based coffee shop also has locations in Texas, Colorado, California, Oregon, Arizona and Idaho. Previously, the store was planned to open in 2022. www.br.coffee.
railfan.com
Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2
HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
Tomball, Magnolia ISDs hire officers, focus on community-based safety models in 2022-23
Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Tomball’s school resource officers will each adopt one of Tomball ISD’s 11 elementary schools. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) As the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches, state leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts, three months after a mass school shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.
Houston Press
A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes
On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
Conroe candle, soap shop Almost August opening Aug. 27
Kernita Heard will open her candle and soap shop Almost August in Conroe on Aug. 27 (Courtesy of Kernita Heard) The candle and soap shop Almost August will host its grand opening Aug. 27 on Main Street in Conroe, owner Kernita Heard confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper. Heard said she...
Auracle World of Crystals now open in Montrose
Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. According to the business's website, the crystals sold in the shop can be used for meditation, chakra healing, energy protection, restful sleep...
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary in Sugar Land, Katy
Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Sugar Land and Katy will give out free bundt cakes to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to its first 250 customers on Sept. 1, bakery officials announced Aug. 22.
FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median
A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
msn.com
Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival
The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office
The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
Houston's Sauna & Spa coming soon to Clear Lake
Houston’s Sauna & Spa will open in the coming months at 903 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. C, Houston. The owner did not provide an exact opening date. The business will allow customers to enjoy infrared spas, compression therapy, body contouring, facials and other services. Jake has been a print...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
Harmony Public Schools opens new Sugar Land high school
Harmony Public Schools opened a new high school, Harmony School of Innovation - Sugar Land, on Aug. 29. (Courtesy Harmony Public Schools) Harmony Public Schools, a Texas-based pre-K-12 college preparatory charter school system, announced the official opening of a new high school in Sugar Land. Located at 13738 Old Richmond...
How to get involved with new Cypress-based nonprofit Barkley’s Bookshelf
Barkley’s Bookshelf, a Cypress-based nonprofit, launched this June with a mission to support children’s literacy by providing K-5 students with books of their own. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Barkley’s Bookshelf, a Cypress-based nonprofit, launched this June with a mission to support children’s literacy by providing K-5 students with books...
