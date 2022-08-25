ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellowoodlands.com

Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022

Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brewingz closes Hwy. 290 location in Cypress

Brewingz at Mason Road and Hwy. 290 closed Aug. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Brewingz Restaurant and Bar announced the closure of its location at 28320 Hwy. 290, Cypress, on the location’s Facebook page Aug. 24. The restaurant served hot wings, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches and drinks in a sports bar environment. Houston-based Brewingz has 21 locations throughout the Houston metro area. www.brewingz.com.
CYPRESS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Local Fall Festivals 2022

Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, TX
Lifestyle
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Montgomery, TX
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Community Impact Houston

Tomball shop Resale with a Purpose nears $2M donation goal

After reaching its $2 million goal, Resale with a Purpose set a new goal of giving away $3 million in donations by the end of 2024. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball’s Resale with a Purpose is nearing its goal of donating $2 million to area nonprofits and organizations, a year earlier than it originally pledged. This comes three years after the nonprofit reached its $1 million donation goal a year early in 2019.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD new schools in planning from November 2021 bond

Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although many of the projects are in the early stages. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Black Rock Coffee Bar anticipates 2023 opening in The Woodlands

Black Rock Coffee Bar is expected to open in College Park in early 2023. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar is anticipating an early 2023 opening at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, according to leasing agents for the retail center. The Washington-based coffee shop also has locations in Texas, Colorado, California, Oregon, Arizona and Idaho. Previously, the store was planned to open in 2022. www.br.coffee.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Hodge Podge Lodge#Cedarville University#Tomball Magnolia Edition#The Springfield News Sun#Xenia Daily
Community Impact Houston

Tomball, Magnolia ISDs hire officers, focus on community-based safety models in 2022-23

Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Tomball’s school resource officers will each adopt one of Tomball ISD’s 11 elementary schools. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) As the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches, state leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts, three months after a mass school shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.
TOMBALL, TX
Houston Press

A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes

On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Auracle World of Crystals now open in Montrose

Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. According to the business's website, the crystals sold in the shop can be used for meditation, chakra healing, energy protection, restful sleep...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX
msn.com

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival

The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office

The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
TOMBALL, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY

Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy