Need to keep an eye on your front porch? Driveway? Backyard? An outdoor camera can capture video and send you motion alerts. The Wyze Cam Outdoor and Ring Stick Up Cam remain top choices in this category, but here comes the Kasa Cam Outdoor (available at Amazon for $59.99) with a lower price tag and twice the resolution. It’s an AC-powered weatherproof eyeball with plenty of smart features—but does it earn a spot on our list of the best outdoor security cameras?

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO