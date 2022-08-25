Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo Stripped of Leadership Titles in Wake of Allegations
Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo confirmed Monday he's been stripped of his titles as council vice president and as chairman of a couple committees. Council President Ed Flynn said he would "reassess" the decision at the end of 60 days, the Boston Globe reported. Arroyo says he never got an...
WBUR
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Boston ranked among rudest cities in America
BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
whdh.com
Joe Biden traveling to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden will make his way to Boston, his second time to the Bay State this summer. Biden, who previously visited Somerset shortly before testing positive for COVID-19, will head to Boston on Monday, September 12 “to discuss the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America,” according to his press office.
whdh.com
Emerson College agrees to compensate students more than $1 million for classes during the pandemic
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College has settled a lawsuit about classes during the pandemic and agreed to pay a total of $2,060,000 as compensation. The suit claims it was a breach of contract for Emerson College to charge full price for the spring of 2020 semester once classes were moved online. The student who filed the suit said students should get a refund on their tuition.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
hot969boston.com
The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston, a New School Tops the List
Boston Magazine is out with its list of the top high schools in Greater Boston. They release this list every year and it’s based on several factors. Some of the factors include MCAS scores, graduation rates, educator evaluations, college attendance rates, SAT scores and Advanced Placement test scores. As far as location of schools for the rankings, only schools within the vicinity of I-495 are considered. Private and charter schools or specialty schools were not considered.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
MBTA planning ‘hiring blitz;’ GM proposes $10K hiring bonus | Boston News
MBTA planning 'hiring blitz;' GM proposes $10K hiring bonus. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The MBTA said the transit agency has launched a “hiring blitz”...
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point
According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Andover Townsman
Leigh vows close 'revolving door' at Middleton jail
As a clinical social worker, Virginia Leigh has spent years working with individuals struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues whose lives often become tangled up in the state’s complex criminal justice system. Her work has taken her into county jails and state prisons and convinced her that...
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
WCVB
Suffolk County detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Clifford Park in Roxbury
BOSTON — A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's...
tornadopix.com
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
‘Aggravated assault’ suspects protected by BPS
As Boston Public School students prepare to start a new academic year, 25 Investigates wanted to know if new Superintendent Mary Skipper will support the district’s restrictive policy for sharing information with law enforcement. Skipper replaces outgoing Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who stepped down in June after serving for...
WCVB
Boston's Emerald Necklace
NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
Emergency crews evacuating Tewksbury neighborhood due to ‘hazardous condition’
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Evacuations are underway in a Tewksbury neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon due to a “hazardous condition” that has resulted in a large emergency response. In a Facebook post, Tewksbury police warned, “There is a hazardous condition at 20 Carter Street.”. All residents in the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot
A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
