Cooke County school bus driver sentenced to over 10 years for child exploitation

Thursday afternoon headlines for August 25, 2022 03:13

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former school bus driver from Lake Kiowa, Texas will spend over 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to exploiting children.

David Wayne Woods, 70, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant after he pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor on March 22.

Court documents state that back in July 2019, Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Dallas office stopped Woods at DFW Airport as he returned from a trip to the Philippines and conducted a border inspection. During the inspection, they found Woods had been talking to underage girls in the Philippines on a social media app.

Between April 2019 and his arrest in July 2019, Woods engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a person he knew was a minor. Woods also sent the girl money in exchange for nude photos and videos.

But on July 5, 2019, Woods met the child at a hotel in the Philippines and gave her money, candy, and a cell phone in exchange for sex acts, which he recorded on his own cell phone.

After the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston thanked members of the Philippine National Police and HSI for their role in the investigation. "Woods traveled thousands of miles to victimize children thinking he could not possibly be caught for his deviant crimes. In all his scheming, he failed to factor in our law enforcement partners at the airport and abroad."