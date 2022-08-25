Push to increase women led businesses underway in Texas 02:26

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Governor's Commission for Women is spearheading a push to increase the number of women-led businesses in Texas.

The efforts include webinar training sessions that are already underway in different regions of the state.

The DFW regions webinars will begin in mid-September, but you can register now online .

The sessions include business coaching and leadership training for women business owners.

At the end of the sessions, pre-selected business owners are allowed to participate in a "Pitch Competition" where the winner in each region receives $7,500 for their business.

Nathaly Parker is the chairwomen for the commission. She said, "The biggest initiative is to make Texas number one for women owned businesses and to empower women to start businesses, grow their businesses, and continue to stay in business in these very interesting times that we are living in."

Last year's pitch competition winner for the DFW region was Vanessa Bouche, owner of Savhera. Savhera is an essential oils company that provides gainful and meaningful employment to survivors of trafficking.

Bouche spoke about the webinar series and winning the pitch competition saying it was an invaluable experience. "It's really important to participate in things that are going to force you to get out of your comfort zone."