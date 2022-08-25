Read full article on original website
Rockin’ on the River plans funky finale, Aug. 31
Rockin' on the River has kept Troy moving to the beat all summer, and the bi-weekly event will reach its funky finale this Wednesday, Aug. 31.
WNYT
New place to stretch opens in Clifton Park
Do you want to increase your mobility and muscle function? Check out the new Stretch Zone in Clifton Park. Owner John Bladek recently cut the ribbon on the location at 54 Crossing Boulevard. Stretch Zone is a franchise. The company is based in South Florida. It uses practitioner-assisted stretching to...
Off the Beaten Path: Ladylily’s Place
WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great […]
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September
Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.
theberkshireedge.com
Show and Sell: Antique fairs and festivals
Editor’s Note: This Resource Guide is a companion to our article “The Thrill of the HUNT”, from the August-October, 2022, issue of Out & About with The Berkshire Edge magazine. Hard copies of the magazine are available for free at high-traffic locations throughout Berkshire County and in contiguous counties in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage
Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday's storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.
WNYT
Storm damage in Saratoga County
Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
Beloved Schenectady Tavern Closing Its Doors After 48 Years In Business
A popular tavern and sandwich spot will be closing its doors permanently in September. There is just something about your favorite neighborhood restaurant and watering hole. Maybe it's the suds and the great eats. More importantly, maybe it's the good times with great people that helps you develop an affinity for your favorite pub and eatery.
Saratoga Springs residents asked to conserve water
The city of Saratoga Springs is asking its residents to voluntarily reduce outdoor water usage, effective Friday, Sept. 2. Parts of New York State are going through various stages of draught, and the city is asking its residents to do their part in conservation.
A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
WNYT
Guilderland church mourns pastor
GUILDERLAND – Christ the King Church in Guilderland is mourning its pastor. The church posted on its Facebook that Father Jim Fitzmaurice died Monday morning. They are remembering him as a man of great love and great humor. Father Jim taught at Bishop Maginn High School. He was 73...
WRGB
'It's chaos': Residents react to Pine Hills weekend shooting
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The area of Ontario and Hamilton streets in the Pine Hills neighborhood is where the most recent string of gun violence hit the city of Albany this weekend. The shooting left six people injured, two of which are in critical condition. The area is where...
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
WNYT
Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia preparing to close for season
SCOTIA – Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want summer to end, but a season staple will soon be closing its doors. Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In in Scotia says this will be the last week open for the 2022 season. Their last day is September 4. Jumpin’ Jacks is...
WNYT
Saratoga County animal shelter hosts clear the shelter
The Saratoga County animal shelter is hosting a clear the shelters event today from 10 until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the facility at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. It’s part of a national event we’ve been promoting here at news channel 13.
Saratoga Springs PD investigating smash-and-grabs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating two smash-and-grab incidents in the area. Police said the suspect(s) smashed the car windows and stole purses, wallets, and other valuable items.
WNYT
Purses snatched from cars in Saratoga Springs
Someone broke into several cars in Saratoga Springs Tuesday morning and made off with purses. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they’re looking for a new gray minivan in connection with the crimes. It happened on Old Gick Road, outside Metabolic Fitness. Saratoga Springs Police say the suspect or suspects broke...
