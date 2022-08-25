ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylerville, NY

WNYT

New place to stretch opens in Clifton Park

Do you want to increase your mobility and muscle function? Check out the new Stretch Zone in Clifton Park. Owner John Bladek recently cut the ribbon on the location at 54 Crossing Boulevard. Stretch Zone is a franchise. The company is based in South Florida. It uses practitioner-assisted stretching to...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Ladylily’s Place

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Show and Sell: Antique fairs and festivals

Editor’s Note: This Resource Guide is a companion to our article “The Thrill of the HUNT”, from the August-October, 2022, issue of Out & About with The Berkshire Edge magazine. Hard copies of the magazine are available for free at high-traffic locations throughout Berkshire County and in contiguous counties in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage

Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday's storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.
HADLEY, NY
WNYT

Storm damage in Saratoga County

Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Guilderland church mourns pastor

GUILDERLAND – Christ the King Church in Guilderland is mourning its pastor. The church posted on its Facebook that Father Jim Fitzmaurice died Monday morning. They are remembering him as a man of great love and great humor. Father Jim taught at Bishop Maginn High School. He was 73...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

'It's chaos': Residents react to Pine Hills weekend shooting

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The area of Ontario and Hamilton streets in the Pine Hills neighborhood is where the most recent string of gun violence hit the city of Albany this weekend. The shooting left six people injured, two of which are in critical condition. The area is where...
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia preparing to close for season

SCOTIA – Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want summer to end, but a season staple will soon be closing its doors. Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In in Scotia says this will be the last week open for the 2022 season. Their last day is September 4. Jumpin’ Jacks is...
SCOTIA, NY
WNYT

Purses snatched from cars in Saratoga Springs

Someone broke into several cars in Saratoga Springs Tuesday morning and made off with purses. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they’re looking for a new gray minivan in connection with the crimes. It happened on Old Gick Road, outside Metabolic Fitness. Saratoga Springs Police say the suspect or suspects broke...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

