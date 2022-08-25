Read full article on original website
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
iheart.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Upcoming Tour to Capital Region
A popular music group will be bringing its upcoming tour to the Capital Region later this year. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is going to be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Wednesday, November 30th at 7:00 pm. Presale tickets will be available to fan club members on September 8th and 9th. Seats for the general public will go on sale September 16th.
Opening day at the Schaghticoke Fair
The 2022 Schaghticoke Fair officially opens for its 203rd year on Wednesday. The fair runs from August 31 to September 5.
Rockin’ on the River plans funky finale, Aug. 31
Rockin' on the River has kept Troy moving to the beat all summer, and the bi-weekly event will reach its funky finale this Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Off the Beaten Path: Ladylily’s Place
WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great […]
Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Jockey Painter keeps Travers tradition alive
PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On most days you can find Robin Schumacher in her workshop at her home in Porter Corners. The artist became the Saratoga Jockey Painter by accident, a joke that opened the door to a fruitful endeavor. “We just laughed about it at first and then I painted one up and put […]
schenectadymetroplex.com
Road Trip: Schenectady, NY
Have you taken a ride to Schenectady lately? There’s great energy happening in the city, especially in the summer! The patios come alive downtown, the window boxes in the Stockade District overflow with flowers, and the summer breeze flows through the open doors and windows of shops and galleries. Here are some favorites from our recent trip, if you’re headed that way!
Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September
Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.
First “Brain Storm” event in Glens Falls
Local organizations are getting ready for a new event taking place in early September. "Brain Storm," is a celebration of mental health and addiction recovery.
Beloved Schenectady Tavern Closing Its Doors After 48 Years In Business
A popular tavern and sandwich spot will be closing its doors permanently in September. There is just something about your favorite neighborhood restaurant and watering hole. Maybe it's the suds and the great eats. More importantly, maybe it's the good times with great people that helps you develop an affinity for your favorite pub and eatery.
WNYT
New place to stretch opens in Clifton Park
Do you want to increase your mobility and muscle function? Check out the new Stretch Zone in Clifton Park. Owner John Bladek recently cut the ribbon on the location at 54 Crossing Boulevard. Stretch Zone is a franchise. The company is based in South Florida. It uses practitioner-assisted stretching to...
A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
Saratoga Tour Road to close again
The Saratoga National Historical Park will close its Tour Road, effective after Labor Day. The closure was announced on Tuesday as part of a multi-year project aimed at rehabilitating the interpretive learning experience at the battlefield.
Saratoga BLM to gather for Darryl Mount
On Wednesday evening, Saratoga Black Lives Matter will commemorate the life of Darryl Mount, on the ninth anniversary of his deadly encounter with Saratoga Springs Police.
PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls
Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
Travers Stakes benefits local businesses and more
The Travers means so much more than just a horse race and money to the racetrack, it always helps Saratoga Springs, the small businesses and it even helps local youth make a big impact to local charities.
Saratoga street renamed in Marylou Whitney’s honor
On Friday, a Saratoga street grew one name closer to Saratoga history. Union Avenue was officially designated in honor of the Grand Dame of the Saratoga Race Track.
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building
Central Warehouse located in Albany, New York is an immense concrete building that is owned by Mr. Evan Blum. The blight ridden building has recently been in the news because crumbling bits of concrete fell off of the south facing part of the building. This debris triggered a state of emergency by the City of Albany, since the building has inactive railroad tracks adjacent to active passenger rail. Due to this action, westbound Amtrak trains were canceled traveling to Albany until a structural engineering analysis and clean up was completed. The smokestack seen in the photo was removed.https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/central-warehouse-owner-responds-after-albany-declares-state-of-emergency-evan-blum.
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
