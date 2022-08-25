ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Upcoming Tour to Capital Region

A popular music group will be bringing its upcoming tour to the Capital Region later this year. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is going to be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Wednesday, November 30th at 7:00 pm. Presale tickets will be available to fan club members on September 8th and 9th. Seats for the general public will go on sale September 16th.
ALBANY, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Hot 99.1

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Ladylily’s Place

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
schenectadymetroplex.com

Road Trip: Schenectady, NY

Have you taken a ride to Schenectady lately? There’s great energy happening in the city, especially in the summer! The patios come alive downtown, the window boxes in the Stockade District overflow with flowers, and the summer breeze flows through the open doors and windows of shops and galleries. Here are some favorites from our recent trip, if you’re headed that way!
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

New place to stretch opens in Clifton Park

Do you want to increase your mobility and muscle function? Check out the new Stretch Zone in Clifton Park. Owner John Bladek recently cut the ribbon on the location at 54 Crossing Boulevard. Stretch Zone is a franchise. The company is based in South Florida. It uses practitioner-assisted stretching to...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Tour Road to close again

The Saratoga National Historical Park will close its Tour Road, effective after Labor Day. The closure was announced on Tuesday as part of a multi-year project aimed at rehabilitating the interpretive learning experience at the battlefield.
STILLWATER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Carol Durant

Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building

Central Warehouse located in Albany, New York is an immense concrete building that is owned by Mr. Evan Blum. The blight ridden building has recently been in the news because crumbling bits of concrete fell off of the south facing part of the building. This debris triggered a state of emergency by the City of Albany, since the building has inactive railroad tracks adjacent to active passenger rail. Due to this action, westbound Amtrak trains were canceled traveling to Albany until a structural engineering analysis and clean up was completed. The smokestack seen in the photo was removed.https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/central-warehouse-owner-responds-after-albany-declares-state-of-emergency-evan-blum.
ALBANY, NY
Live 95.9

The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires

There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PITTSFIELD, MA

