FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
news4sanantonio.com
Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles
SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for choking girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection, police say. The incident happened on the 11000 block of Fire Canyon on June 27th. According to court records, the suspect’s girlfriend went to his residence to check...
news4sanantonio.com
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
news4sanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
news4sanantonio.com
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of running from the law
Kerr County Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find woman accused of running from the law. Lynda Manchaca is wanted for allegedly not showing up to court on a felony DWI charge. She can now add another felony to her record, an enhanced bail-jumping charge. If...
news4sanantonio.com
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
news4sanantonio.com
Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation
A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
news4sanantonio.com
Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart
Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
news4sanantonio.com
Former Bexar County deputy arrested for tampering with government record, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO - A former deputy was arrested Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. That former deputy was identified as 46-year-old David Amaro. According to the sheriff, last February, Amaro witnessed part of an assault on an inmate. The inmate went to Amaro at the time complaining of...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people shot after suspects came into their apartment asking for gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot after two suspects entered their apartment asking about a gun and then opened fire on the Southeast side. Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive at 3:46 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two suspects went...
news4sanantonio.com
Multiple cars involved in rollover crash on the Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple cars were involved in a rollover vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The accident happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. on the Northside of town. No life-threatening injuries were reported, according to police on the scene, only...
news4sanantonio.com
Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun
SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
news4sanantonio.com
Wrong-way driver crashes head on into another vehicle along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on accident. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday along U.S. Highway 281 near Josephine Street on the North Side. Police said the wrong-way driver slammed into the car driven by the woman. Investigators say the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
news4sanantonio.com
Check out what UTEP did last week on Don's Extra Point
SAN ANTONIO - Tonight, on Don's Extra Point, so the big question is are you going to the game?? Do you have your tickets?? Have you heard about the game?? Cause I hate to say it, but I’m not feeling the buzz. UTSA says they are expecting a good crowd, but I’m only cautiously optimistic.
news4sanantonio.com
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hospitalized after 'bacterial infection'
Texas Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke has had to put his campaign on pause due to illness. O’Rourke says he was hospitalized Friday in San Antonio for a bacterial infection. After receiving IV antibiotics, doctors told him to go home and rest. The Democratic nominee for the Governor...
news4sanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Vet Memorial’s James Peoples 71-yard TD. NOMINEE #2: MacArthur’s Anthony Cantu fumble TD. NOMINEE #3:...
news4sanantonio.com
U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh lauds San Antonio's Ready to Work program, pledges to share it
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio's ambitious program received a heaping dose of praise today from U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who promised to share the training initiative with other cities around the country. After visiting St. Phillip's College's aerospace and machine shops, he raved about the $230...
