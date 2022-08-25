ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles

SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation

A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
CONVERSE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart

Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
CONVERSE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Multiple cars involved in rollover crash on the Northside of town

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple cars were involved in a rollover vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The accident happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. on the Northside of town. No life-threatening injuries were reported, according to police on the scene, only...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun

SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Check out what UTEP did last week on Don's Extra Point

SAN ANTONIO - Tonight, on Don's Extra Point, so the big question is are you going to the game?? Do you have your tickets?? Have you heard about the game?? Cause I hate to say it, but I’m not feeling the buzz. UTSA says they are expecting a good crowd, but I’m only cautiously optimistic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Vet Memorial’s James Peoples 71-yard TD. NOMINEE #2: MacArthur’s Anthony Cantu fumble TD. NOMINEE #3:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

