wymt.com
EKU names acting head football coach
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan has announced Garry McPeek as the acting head coach of EKU football, effective immediately. “These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating within,” said Roan. “That said, the appointment of Coach McPeek as acting head coach allows the team to move forward in the most efficient, least disruptive manner possible. Coach McPeek is wholly dedicated to Coach Wells’ team-first philosophy and will do an outstanding job of leading and supporting a terrific staff of coordinators, assistant coaches, and support personnel. Our staff and I look forward to assisting him throughout this process for the benefit of the young men who make up our team.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football head coach suffers 'cardiac episode'
A college football head coach is recovering in the hospital after suffering a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington, which is approximately 30 minutes from EKU campus in Richmond. The program released a statement Sunday afternoon saying the episode...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky University released a statement Sunday evening on head football coach Walt Wells. Matt Roan, Vice President and Director of Athletics at EKU, said Wells had a “cardiac episode” while at work Sunday morning. Roan added Wells is in stable condition...
EKU Sports
Statement On EKU Head Football Coach Walt Wells’ Medical Episode
RICHMOND, Ky. – On August 28, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Head Football Coach Walt Wells had a medical episode while at work. He is under the care of medical providers. Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other privacy regulations, EKU is unable to comment further.
wymt.com
Battle of Richmond returns after 2 year hiatus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle of Richmond was a crucial battle during the Civil War in 1862, and nearly 160 years later, historians continue to reenact the battle on its anniversary to keep history alive. The battle of Richmond was fought in late August of 1862 and was the...
wymt.com
KSP wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police won the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest. All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!. KSP’s picture was of their Chevy Tahoe from Woodford County. The winning picture will be featured on the...
uky.edu
Vehicle relocation required for home football games
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) — It’s time to hustle, hit and win! University of Kentucky's football season opens Saturday, Sept. 3, with a game against the Miami University RedHawks. This game will mark the first time this season that some UK parking permit holders will need to relocate their vehicles to make way for Wildcat football fans.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky shares hilarious video of actor Steve Zahn filling in for Wildcats OC Rich Scangarello
Kentucky has a new offensive coordinator, Rich Scangarello, this season. For part of a day, the Wildcats had a fill-in OC, Steve Zahn. Zahn, an Emmy-nominated actor and Kentucky fan, gave his best shot at being Mark Stoops’ OC in a hilarious video shared by the team’s official Twitter account:
foxlexington.com
Lexington kid shot, killed honored with scholarship fund
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been six months since a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in Lexington. A Lexington organization is teaming up to honor the boy with a scholarship fund. Landon Hayes played football with the Lexington ravens travel football team and...
foxlexington.com
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
foxlexington.com
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A death investigation began Monday after a body was found in a shed in Richmond. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56, that a man’s body was found in an outbuilding on Fifth Street. Someone noticed the building’s door was ajar and...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
wymt.com
Concert raises thousands for EKY flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Burl hosts 300 nights of music every year but co-owner and talent buyer, Will Harvey says Saturday’s event is especially important. “We’re here to raise money for flood relief for our brothers and sisters in eastern Kentucky,” said Harvey. More than a...
WHAS 11
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
wymt.com
Students in Perry, Breathitt County Schools return to class
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday was the first day back for students in Perry and Breathitt County Schools. The start date was delayed due to the flood, but now that students are back, school brings a sense of normalcy to them. “It’s really important to have them here, have them...
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
