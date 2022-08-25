RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan has announced Garry McPeek as the acting head coach of EKU football, effective immediately. “These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating within,” said Roan. “That said, the appointment of Coach McPeek as acting head coach allows the team to move forward in the most efficient, least disruptive manner possible. Coach McPeek is wholly dedicated to Coach Wells’ team-first philosophy and will do an outstanding job of leading and supporting a terrific staff of coordinators, assistant coaches, and support personnel. Our staff and I look forward to assisting him throughout this process for the benefit of the young men who make up our team.”

RICHMOND, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO