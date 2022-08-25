Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak Should Never Have Been Broken
Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and ending the illustrious "streak" will not only go down as one of the most shocking finishes in WWE history, but it will also be remembered as one of the company's biggest moves. On one hand, the win catapulted Lesnar to new heights, introducing "The Beast" who has won seven WWE Championships since, with his most dominant reign lasting over 500-days.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback
Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers For 9/2 WWE SmackDown
The 8/26 edition of WWE "SmackDown" was live from Detroit, Michigan. Following the live broadcast, the company pre-taped the 9/2 edition of the show as the talent and staff will be in Cardiff, Wales. this time next week for "Clash at the Castle." Now, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we know what happened on the pre-taped show. Please be aware of spoilers ahead, as we will be going over the results for the upcoming "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Security Confisticates Offensive Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw
Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors of the years – a lot of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring. One such fan sat...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Addresses Whether He Thinks Nancy Benoit Will Go Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Mick Foley has advocated for several names to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and one that has always been at the top of his list is Nancy Benoit. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband, WWE wrestler Chris Benoit in late June 2007 before Chris took his own life. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the world of wrestling. Before marrying Chris Benoit, Nancy had established her own name in pro wrestling as a valet, most notably as Woman in WCW. On the latest episode of "Foley Is Pod," Foley remarked on the legacy that she left as a performer in the business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Does Not Care If AEW Fines Him For Calling WWE Brand A 'Passion Product'
William Regal was part of WWE for over two decades and helped many next-generation talents along the way. "So, if they want to try and take me up on this, take me up on it and if I get fired from the company I'm working for now for sticking up [for them], then so be it," Regal stated on his podcast, "Gentleman Villain". "'NXT UK' was a passion project of mine, to give a decent place for British and European talent to get a pipeline so they could go to WWE and have the charmed life that I've had. If they don't like that, then they can get stuffed ... This was all done for the right reasons. How it's played out is an unfortunate thing."
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley On Being Considered The Worst Member Of Blackpool Combat Club
On a recent episode of "Dynamite," after unsuccessfully calling out Hangman Adam Page, CM Punk began to run down Jon Moxley. Punk called Moxley the worst member of the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable consisting of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal. After defeating Punk to become Undisputed AEW World Champion on the latest episode of AEW's flagship show, Moxley recently had the chance to share his thoughts on being called the worst member of the faction.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Names Current WWE Star He Wants A Match Against
Diamond Dallas Page has named which current WWE star he wants a match with. "I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen," Page admitted on his podcast, Snake Pit. "He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would've loved it and I'd put him over in the middle and he'd kick out...It would've been a great match, we would've had some great promos. It would've been awesome to go do something with him because he's the total package really."
wrestlinginc.com
Recently Re-Signed WWE Star Reminds Dutch Mantell Of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Dutch Mantell has decades of experience at the highest levels of the pro wrestling industry, so impressing him isn't exactly the easiest task. That's exactly what Dexter Lumis has done, however. The former "NXT" star made his surprise return to WWE at the conclusion of the August 8 episode of "WWE Raw" after having been released from the company back in April. Lumis attempted to hop the barricade out of the crowd, but security stopped him — he's continued to make similar appearances on WWE programming in the ensuing weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Paige Announces First Wrestling Appearance Since WWE Departure
Former WWE Diva's Champion Paige, known as Saraya since her emotional departure from WWE earlier this year, was forced to retire from in-ring competition four years ago following a serious neck injury. While she served as a "SmackDown" General Manager, on-screen manager for the tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, and played a significant role on "WWE Backstage," the injury completely derailed her in-ring career, and with her time in WWE having come to an end, her future in the wrestling business in general seemed to be in question. However, during a World Association of Wrestling show over the weekend, that all changed.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW's Toni Storm Reveals She Recently Underwent Surgery
AEW has experienced its fair share of injuries this year, with top stars such as Adam Cole and Thunder Rosa currently sidelined. Fortunately, it's not all doom and gloom in the promotion, as the latest wrestler to receive surgery will return to action in the coming days. Toni Storm took to her Instagram stories on Friday, August 26, to inform her followers that she's recovering from dental surgery at the moment. The good news, however, is that she'll be healthy in time for the next episode of "AEW Dynamite."
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Addresses The 'Crazy Shift In The Wrestling World'
In recent months, John Morrison has performed all over the world for promotions including Lucha Libre AAA World Wide in Mexico, World Series Wrestling in Australia, and even companies closer to home such as All Elite Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling. Despite his extensive travels, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has kept an eye on what he describes as the "crazy shift" currently taking place in the wrestling industry.
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. Potentially Injured During SmackDown Taping
On the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FOX, a "last chance" fatal-four-way tag team match took place as part of the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. While most of the match went smoothly, the ending had many people worried about Nikki A.S.H.'s knee. After receiving a superplex from Dana Brooke onto the other participants outside the ring, A.S.H. immediately grabbed her knee and had trouble returning to the ring. Sonya Deville quickly threw Nikki into the ring and pinned her, winning the match for herself and Natalya.
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantell Believes Top WWE Heel Is About To Turn Babyface
WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as their top guy for years, however, now more than ever the Tribal Chief is seen as such. Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 725+ days, approaching two years soon, a feat that has not been accomplished in WWE since Hulk Hogan did such decades ago. Reigns has played the heel role for his entire reign, with this coming following "The Big Dog's" face run from 2014 to early 2020 that was not always so accepted by fans. However, some, such as Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, may not see the current situation lasting much longer.
wrestlinginc.com
Christopher Daniels Comments On The Future Of Ring Of Honor Under Tony Khan
During the March 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan announced that he purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group. Since that time, the promotion has yet to score a TV deal. ROH has run two shows since the purchase, however. Those PPV events were "Supercard of Honor XV" and "Death Before Dishonor." Fans have been waiting to find out what could be in store for ROH in the future, and Christopher Daniels — who is both a former ROH World Champion and AEW's Head of Talent Relations — has an update.
wrestlinginc.com
How Did Dexter Lumis Impact The 8/29 WWE Raw?
Dexter Lumis continued to traumatize The Miz on the 8/29 edition of "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. During the first hour of the show, The Miz was approached by backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick, and later by Adam Pearce, and asked to comment on Lumis kidnapping him the previous week. However, The Miz refused to talk about Lumis, emphasizing that Lumis is not even a WWE Superstar. Pearce also brought up how Lumis was released from police custody due to The Miz's refusal to press charges, urging the A-Lister to speak on the matter or continue to be haunted by Lumis.
Comments / 0