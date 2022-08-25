Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Donald Punishment
Earlier this week, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams were sharing the field for a joint practice just months after squaring off in the Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, tempers between the two teams flared up. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was caught...
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance
Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday
Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment
Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move
It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night
Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally made his long-awaited appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The back-to-back league MVP famously referenced Rogan when explaining his "alternative immunization" theory after it was discovered he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccination prior to the 2021 NFL season. The two discussed the...
Packers Reportedly Cut 2019 Draft Pick On Sunday
NFL teams across the league continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the regular season. Sunday morning, the Green Bay Packers cut ties with a 2019 draft pick. According to reports, the Packers parted ways with 2019 draft pick Ty Summers. Summers, a linebacker, had been with the franchise...
Look: Urban Meyer Already Mentioned For Big College Job
That's what some college football fans are suggesting following the Huskers' brutal loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ireland. Scott Frost, entering his fifth season with the Huskers, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, highlighted by a bizarre onside kick decision up 11 points in the second half. Some...
Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts
Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
