NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Donald Punishment

Earlier this week, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams were sharing the field for a joint practice just months after squaring off in the Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, tempers between the two teams flared up. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was caught...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night

Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally made his long-awaited appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The back-to-back league MVP famously referenced Rogan when explaining his "alternative immunization" theory after it was discovered he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccination prior to the 2021 NFL season. The two discussed the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cut 2019 Draft Pick On Sunday

NFL teams across the league continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the regular season. Sunday morning, the Green Bay Packers cut ties with a 2019 draft pick. According to reports, the Packers parted ways with 2019 draft pick Ty Summers. Summers, a linebacker, had been with the franchise...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Already Mentioned For Big College Job

That's what some college football fans are suggesting following the Huskers' brutal loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ireland. Scott Frost, entering his fifth season with the Huskers, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, highlighted by a bizarre onside kick decision up 11 points in the second half. Some...
NFL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

