'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
Ukraine news - live: Kherson counterattack begins as Kyiv tells Russian troops to flee
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counteroffensive around the southern city of Kherson."If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday. "Ukraine is taking back its own," he added.The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.Oleksiy Arestovych, one of Mr Zelensky’s senior advisers, said Ukraine’s...
BBC
Kherson: Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region
Ukraine's military says it has broken through Russia's first line of defence in the occupied Kherson region. The reported push appears to form part of a long-awaited counter-offensive being launched by Kyiv in an attempt to retake the country's south. It follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
BBC
Tunisia racism: 'I lost the will to leave my home'
According to a survey commissioned by BBC Arabic, 80% of Tunisians believe that racial discrimination is a problem in their country - the highest figure in the Middle East and North Africa region. With black people making up 10-15% of the Tunisian population, there are fears the fight against racial discrimination is now at a standstill after the suspension of parliament, the country's first black female MP has told the BBC.
BBC
Secret deals ending Britain's control in Gulf revealed
Secret dealings which brought to an end Britain's empire in the Middle East are revealed in a joint BBC News Arabic and Persian documentary. The film Secrets & Deals: How Britain Left the Gulf contains details of how it left Iran in control of contested islands, as well as eyewitness accounts of a British-organised coup.
U.K.・
BBC
US Open: Simona Halep suffers first-round loss to Ukraine's Daria Snigur
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur dedicated her shock US Open victory over seventh seed Simona...
Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq’s Green Zone amid violent protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of a prominent Iraqi Shiite cleric fired rocket-propelled grenades into Iraq’s Green Zone as machine gun fire crackled overhead Tuesday, deepening the political chaos gripping the Mideast nation. Those backing influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr fired into the Green Zone, where it appeared Iraqi security...
Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq's Green Zone amid violent protests
Pound hit by UK recession fears; EU to unveil emergency energy measures – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
BBC
Africa Live: Ghana man killed by lions after scaling zoo fence
Mombasa gubernatorial candidate forgets ID to vote. A Kenyan politician running for governor in Mombasa county, coastal region, had to wait for aides to bring his original ID to his polling station after he forgot it. Abuswamad Shariff Nassir of Raila Odinga's ODM party needed to produce the document to...
BBC
Moqtada al-Sadr: At least 15 dead amid fighting in Iraqi capital
At least 15 people have been killed in clashes between Iraqi security forces and supporters of a powerful Shia cleric in the capital, Baghdad. Officials say dozens more were injured after protesters loyal to Moqtada al-Sadr stormed the presidential palace. The violence began after Mr Sadr announced his retirement from...
Gaza aid worker sentenced to 12 years over terror charges
BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced a Gaza aid worker to 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of several terrorism charges in a high-profile case in which independent audits and investigations found no evidence of wrongdoing. Mohammed el-Halabi, the Gaza director for the international Christian charity World Vision, was arrested in 2016 and accused of diverting tens of millions of dollars to the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory. The trial, and his prolonged detention, have further strained relations between Israel and humanitarian organizations that provide aid to Palestinians. The sentence is likely to continue to affect those ties. “It’s inconceivable,” el-Halabi’s lawyer, Maher Hanna, said of the length of the sentence. “They insist that injustice will persist throughout the whole process.” Both el-Halabi and World Vision have denied the allegations and an independent audit in 2017 also found no evidence of support for Hamas. Australia, which was the biggest single donor to World Vision’s humanitarian work in Gaza, came to similar conclusions in its own review.
Pakistan floods - live: Disaster ‘to cost $10bn’ as one third of country under water
Pakistan’s deadly floods may have cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn as around one third of the country is feared to be underwater.The early estimates of the cost of the deluge came from the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday, who said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10bn,” Mr Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.The minister said it might take...
