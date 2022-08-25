ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PI Editorial: Be bear aware in Garfield County

Living in the mountains of the West comes with a lot of unspoken agreements with our environment. We accept the possibility of wintertime road closures, of wildfires, debris slides, drought and more — but we should also accept the responsibility and privilege of doing whatever we can to care for the wild splendor around us.
KJCT8

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Betty Lou Albertson

Betty Lou Albertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2022. She was born to Sigurd and Anna (Ryden) Bobson on September 5, 1931 in. Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She grew up in Gypsum, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School in 1949. She attended one year at CU Boulder. She married Charles (Chuck) Phillip Albertson on Sept. 16, 1950 in the Lutheran Church of Gypsum, which her grandfather helped build.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Betty Cranmer

Betty Cranmer, a resident of Renew Assisted Living Center in Glenwood Springs, died peacefully on July 21, 2022 at 3:00am. Her son, Allen, was at her side. Her daughter, Susan Gorman, and members of her family, as well as her granddaughter, Hannah Hutchison, who is now a hospice nurse in the Roaring Fork Valley, and Akal Jeet Khalsa, an end-of-life counselor were also with her until late the previous evening. She was almost 101 years old, her birthday was August 29, 1921.
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
KJCT8

Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart located at 541 Warrior Way on Friday during the ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, Grand Junction Neighborhood Market’s store manager highlighted a selected group of associates for the career paths they’ve built...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle

One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Monday letters: Adapting to drought; bears, schools thanks

That lush, green lawn you’re so proud of may assuage your ego, but it’s a sponge soaking up water that’s becoming an ever more precious commodity during our 22-year drought. Don’t be fooled by the recent monsoons giving us a respite from the oppressive heat. They’re doing little to fill our reservoirs and it’ll take two or three more years of heavy rain and snowfall to pull us out of this dry spell.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On the Fly: Be thankful and the fish will reward you

As our friend and author John Geirach once said, “Creeps and idiots cannot disguise themselves for long on a fishing trip.”. Whether you are young or old, gay or straight, male, female or other, well-moneyed or a trout bum, new to this sport or an accomplished angler, it all boils down to one thing — how you behave. This can apply to how you treat other anglers you encounter, how you handle the fish, whether you’re a trespasser or not, if you respect or denigrate the resource, and whether you are thankful for the outdoor opportunities most of us are privileged to enjoy.
