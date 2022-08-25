Read full article on original website
Related
Two Arrested Following SWAT Standoff
Mesa County Sheriff, Mesa County, Carter Jennings, Evan Stauter, Crime, Attempted First Degree Murder, Multiple Warrants, Mesa County Detention Center, SWAT Team
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Becky Moller challenges longtime Garfield County Clerk’s Office worker Jackie Harmon in November election
Editor’s note: This continues our ongoing series of articles in the coming weeks touching on the issues in the contested races for Garfield County elected offices that will be decided in the Nov. 8 election. For the first time in a dozen years the race for Garfield County Clerk...
New Director of the Criminal Justice Services
The appointment of Matt Lewis as the new Director of the Criminal Justice Services Department (CJSD) was made public on Friday by the Board of Mesa County Commissioners.
Lawsuit Filed Against Mesa County Commissioners
Two Mesa County Residents filed a suit claiming that Mesa County voting machines “systematically delete records.” Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis says those claims have been disproven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trail-goer with gun prompts lockdown of mountain town school in Colorado
According to the Carbondale Police Department, the local community school was put on lockdown yesterday following a report of a man with a handgun walking down a local trail and toward the school. Officers found the man that fit the description given to the police, which stated he was walking...
Mother bear, four cubs euthanized after breaking into Colorado home
ASPEN, Colo. — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized five bears that broke into an Aspen home and rummaged through a kitchen. A mother bear and her cubs broke into a family’s home early Saturday morning, KUSA reported. “We were all home,” the homeowner told KUSA. “I...
Passenger of Car Involved Accident Cause of Death
The investigation into the death of Austin, Colorado resident Jordan Turley, 25, has been finalized by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ Western Hotel completely gutted, but face should remain the same
Although the Western Hotel in downtown Glenwood Springs is currently just sitting as a facade, construction continues, and one day some residents should be able to call it home. The Western Hotel, 716 Cooper Ave., currently sits as a hollowed shell of the historical building it once was; not to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: Be bear aware in Garfield County
Living in the mountains of the West comes with a lot of unspoken agreements with our environment. We accept the possibility of wintertime road closures, of wildfires, debris slides, drought and more — but we should also accept the responsibility and privilege of doing whatever we can to care for the wild splendor around us.
KJCT8
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
Summit Daily News
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
EAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Betty Lou Albertson
Betty Lou Albertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2022. She was born to Sigurd and Anna (Ryden) Bobson on September 5, 1931 in. Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She grew up in Gypsum, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School in 1949. She attended one year at CU Boulder. She married Charles (Chuck) Phillip Albertson on Sept. 16, 1950 in the Lutheran Church of Gypsum, which her grandfather helped build.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Betty Cranmer
Betty Cranmer, a resident of Renew Assisted Living Center in Glenwood Springs, died peacefully on July 21, 2022 at 3:00am. Her son, Allen, was at her side. Her daughter, Susan Gorman, and members of her family, as well as her granddaughter, Hannah Hutchison, who is now a hospice nurse in the Roaring Fork Valley, and Akal Jeet Khalsa, an end-of-life counselor were also with her until late the previous evening. She was almost 101 years old, her birthday was August 29, 1921.
Devastating details emerge in death of hiker, 35, after his girlfriend desperately tried to save him
A WOMAN desperately tried to save her boyfriend after he suffered a possible cardiac event while hiking on a popular trail. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the medical incident on the Thomas Lakes Trail in Carbondale, Colorado on August 12. The 7.8-mile out-and-back trail is popular among...
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
KJCT8
Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart located at 541 Warrior Way on Friday during the ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, Grand Junction Neighborhood Market’s store manager highlighted a selected group of associates for the career paths they’ve built...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle
One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Adapting to drought; bears, schools thanks
That lush, green lawn you’re so proud of may assuage your ego, but it’s a sponge soaking up water that’s becoming an ever more precious commodity during our 22-year drought. Don’t be fooled by the recent monsoons giving us a respite from the oppressive heat. They’re doing little to fill our reservoirs and it’ll take two or three more years of heavy rain and snowfall to pull us out of this dry spell.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: Be thankful and the fish will reward you
As our friend and author John Geirach once said, “Creeps and idiots cannot disguise themselves for long on a fishing trip.”. Whether you are young or old, gay or straight, male, female or other, well-moneyed or a trout bum, new to this sport or an accomplished angler, it all boils down to one thing — how you behave. This can apply to how you treat other anglers you encounter, how you handle the fish, whether you’re a trespasser or not, if you respect or denigrate the resource, and whether you are thankful for the outdoor opportunities most of us are privileged to enjoy.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preps roundup: Glenwood football drops opener at GJ; Grand Valley wins big at Ellicott to begin fall campaign
The Grand Junction High School football team took the visiting Glenwood Springs Demons to overtime on Thursday, capping off a comeback win with a touchdown in the extra frame to send the Demons packing. The Demons led 13-7 at halftime, but gave up the tying touchdown late in the fourth...
Comments / 0