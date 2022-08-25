As our friend and author John Geirach once said, “Creeps and idiots cannot disguise themselves for long on a fishing trip.”. Whether you are young or old, gay or straight, male, female or other, well-moneyed or a trout bum, new to this sport or an accomplished angler, it all boils down to one thing — how you behave. This can apply to how you treat other anglers you encounter, how you handle the fish, whether you’re a trespasser or not, if you respect or denigrate the resource, and whether you are thankful for the outdoor opportunities most of us are privileged to enjoy.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO