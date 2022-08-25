Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance
Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
Bo Pelini Is Trending Following Nebraska's Brutal Loss Saturday
Back in November of 2014, Nebraska fired head coach Bo Pelini. Since then, the program has been unable to sustain any success. Mike Riley had a promising season in 2016, leading the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record. He then followed that up with a four-win season. Scott Frost was hired...
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night
Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment
Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday
Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling
Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News
Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
Look: Urban Meyer Already Mentioned For Big College Job
That's what some college football fans are suggesting following the Huskers' brutal loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ireland. Scott Frost, entering his fifth season with the Huskers, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, highlighted by a bizarre onside kick decision up 11 points in the second half. Some...
Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska
After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Donald Punishment
Earlier this week, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams were sharing the field for a joint practice just months after squaring off in the Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, tempers between the two teams flared up. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was caught...
Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss
Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement
Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Admission About His Future At Nebraska
Five seasons ago, Scott Frost was the leader of the undefeated UCF Knights and earned his dream job at his alma mater Nebraska. But since taking over in Lincoln, the Huskers haven't come close to a winning season, suffering heartbreaking losses in the process. Coming into Saturday, 19 of Nebraska's 29 losses under Frost had been by a touchdown or less.
Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts
You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Lee Corso's College GameDay Appearance
The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday. Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.
