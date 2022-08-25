Read full article on original website
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
VIDEO: Man uses cement block to bust into Winter Haven Dollar General, takes $3K in cigarettes
The Winter Haven Police Department released surveillance video of a break-in at a Dollar General that happened on Saturday.
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey will open to guests in September
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey, restored to its 1927 glory, will open to guests in September
sarasotamagazine.com
The Van Wezel Announces More of Its 2022-23 Season
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced its season of Broadway and dance shows a few months ago. Now the hall’s executive director, Mary Bensel, has more to say about the rest of the season, billed as “A Whole New World” both for its presentation of Disney’s Aladdin, and for its return to a fuller, more “normal” year after Covid disruptions.
2 found dead in Sarasota County neighborhood
Two people were found dead in Sarasota County on Friday evening.
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Lightning strike starts Clearwater house fire
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Clearwater that was likely caused by a lightning strike.
No injuries after CSX train hits car in Polk County
Authorities are trying to figure out if anyone was hurt after a CSX train hit a car that was stopped on the tracks in Auburndale early Friday morning.
Deputies release video of Pinellas woman Irish folk dancing during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
1 dead, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
Looking for a furry friend? Local shelter reducing adoption costs this weekend
SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Largo High School student hit, killed by vehicle in Clearwater
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Clearwater Friday morning.
Road disappears under floodwaters in Mississippi
Severe flooding struck central Mississippi on Wednesday, causing the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency in the Jackson area.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay takes in 15 beagles from ‘horrific breeding facility’
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay opened its doors to 15 beagles as a part of a "historic operation" to rescue 4,000 dogs from a "mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns."
Speed may be behind Clearwater crash that left woman in critical condition
Police said a driver is in critical condition after her car hit a pole and a tree in Clearwater early Thursday morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
Police: SUV hits, injures man in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was left with serious injuries after being hit by an SUV Thursday night in St. Petersburg. According to police, a blue SUV hit the man just before 9 p.m. on 4th Street N, near 23rd Avenue N. The driver of the car left...
