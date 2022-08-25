ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Van Wezel Announces More of Its 2022-23 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced its season of Broadway and dance shows a few months ago. Now the hall’s executive director, Mary Bensel, has more to say about the rest of the season, billed as “A Whole New World” both for its presentation of Disney’s Aladdin, and for its return to a fuller, more “normal” year after Covid disruptions.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Bradenton, FL
Government
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Business
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Bradenton, FL
Business
Bradenton, FL
Lifestyle
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Lifestyle
Bradenton, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Dance#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lakewood Ranch Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Citrus County Chronicle

Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property

Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy