ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Everest Insurance® Division Continues Strategic Expansion of U.S. Wholesale With Key Leadership Appointments

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE), today announced key appointments in its. has joined the company as Vice President and National Head of Wholesale Distribution. These appointments build on the company's recent strategic realignment of its. U.S. Casualty business around the unique needs of retail...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT

TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. NHTSA-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
InsuranceNewsNet

Decision Research Corporation is Proud to be the Specialty Category Gold Sponsor at InsureTech Connect Vegas 2022

PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation. (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is excited to announce its Specialty Category Gold Sponsorship of InsureTech Conference Vegas 2022, one of the world's largest insuretech events, taking place from. September 20-22 in Las Vegas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Assigning Damage Caused By An Insurance-Related Event” Published Online (USPTO 20220253949): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Binion, Todd (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Homeowner and personal property insurance exists...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Insurance#Insurance Underwriting#Underwriters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Title Resources Group#Trg#Division Counsel#Westminster College#Juris Doctorate
InsuranceNewsNet

Investor Fact Sheet – Class A, C, L

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (the "Fund")2 investment objective is to generate a retucomprised of both current income and capital appreciation with moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. Investment Strategy. The Fund strategically invests in an actively managed combination of large, established private real...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
InsuranceNewsNet

Miss. Bankers Association Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.

TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. OCC-2022-0002-0001, was sent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

New Findings Reported from University of Nebraska Describe Advances in Agriculture (Insured Corn Losses in the United States from Weather and Climate Perils): Agriculture

-- A new study on agriculture is now available. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “This study used corn insurance data as a proxy for agricultural loss to better inform producers and decision-makers about resilience and mitigation.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote...
LINCOLN, NE
InsuranceNewsNet

Colorado legislators embrace electric vehicles and mileage reimbursements [The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)]

Gazette (Colorado Springs, CO) Aug. 27—At least a dozen Colorado legislators and an untold number of state employees have personally benefited from buying an electric vehicle the past few years, not only in the associated savings in fuel costs but also in the hundreds — sometimes thousands — of additional dollars they've claimed in taxpayer-funded mileage reimbursements.
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Lawyers awarded $70M+ fees in deadly Florida condo collapse

Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge. The total was less than the approximately $100 million attorneys with the 17 law firms had requested, but there...
LAW
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy