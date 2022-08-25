Read full article on original website
World Insurance Associates Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Woody Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Woody Insurance Group. has been providing insurance to individuals and businesses in the. Kansas. and.
Terry Ledbetter and Luke Ledbetter Announce the Formation of Kestrel Group
DALLAS , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kestrel Group (the "Company"), Terry Ledbetter. . The Company acts as the exclusive producer for four A.M. Best "A-" rated (Excellent) carriers which are widely licensed throughout. the United States. with broad admitted and surplus lines capabilities. The unique structure of the Company...
Everest Insurance® Division Continues Strategic Expansion of U.S. Wholesale With Key Leadership Appointments
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE), today announced key appointments in its. has joined the company as Vice President and National Head of Wholesale Distribution. These appointments build on the company's recent strategic realignment of its. U.S. Casualty business around the unique needs of retail...
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. NHTSA-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
Decision Research Corporation is Proud to be the Specialty Category Gold Sponsor at InsureTech Connect Vegas 2022
PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation. (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is excited to announce its Specialty Category Gold Sponsorship of InsureTech Conference Vegas 2022, one of the world's largest insuretech events, taking place from. September 20-22 in Las Vegas.
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Assigning Damage Caused By An Insurance-Related Event” Published Online (USPTO 20220253949): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Binion, Todd (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Homeowner and personal property insurance exists...
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Life/Health Ratings Activity in 2021 Mixed as Insurers Navigate Headwinds
Life/health (L/H) insurance industry saw a higher number of Credit Rating (rating) upgrades in the first half of 2022 compared with the same prior-year period, with improved capitalization levels a driving force, according to a new AM Best report. Rating downgrades decreased in the first half of 2022, according to...
More indictments filed Ex-Hampton banker Laffitte accused of misusing funds while representing at least 6 clients with Murdaugh's firm
Ex- Hampton banker Russell Lucius Laffitte has been struck with a second round of federal indictments this week, while he and his family-founded. are now named in a personal injury civil suit. The federal charges and the related suit in. South Carolina. court are exposing more details in the alleged...
Investor Fact Sheet – Class A, C, L
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (the "Fund")2 investment objective is to generate a retucomprised of both current income and capital appreciation with moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. Investment Strategy. The Fund strategically invests in an actively managed combination of large, established private real...
Best’s Review: Top 20 U.S. Cyber Insurers, Largest Latin America Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue ofBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on the top. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
This is how much money you need to raise a child in the US
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) The average American household's median income is nearly. . That's an increase over the 2020 median income, which was. Despite the increase, historically high inflation rates have impacted the cost of everyday items and services many families have come to depend on, putting huge financial stress on many Americans.
Miss. Bankers Association Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. OCC-2022-0002-0001, was sent...
New Findings Reported from University of Nebraska Describe Advances in Agriculture (Insured Corn Losses in the United States from Weather and Climate Perils): Agriculture
-- A new study on agriculture is now available. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “This study used corn insurance data as a proxy for agricultural loss to better inform producers and decision-makers about resilience and mitigation.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote...
Colorado legislators embrace electric vehicles and mileage reimbursements [The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)]
Gazette (Colorado Springs, CO) Aug. 27—At least a dozen Colorado legislators and an untold number of state employees have personally benefited from buying an electric vehicle the past few years, not only in the associated savings in fuel costs but also in the hundreds — sometimes thousands — of additional dollars they've claimed in taxpayer-funded mileage reimbursements.
Lawyers awarded $70M+ fees in deadly Florida condo collapse
Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge. The total was less than the approximately $100 million attorneys with the 17 law firms had requested, but there...
LAW・
Which insurers will join Iowa Medicaid? DHS to announce new contracts
Gazette (Cedar Rapids, IA) Aug. 28—Iowa health care providers serving Medicaid patients hope increased competition will improve health outcomes, patient choice and quality of care for poor and disabled Iowans. But after a sometimes-tumultuous six years of the privatized Iowa Medicaid program — which saw the exit of two...
Erie Insurance venture capital fund will focus on early-stage investments
Erie-based Erie Insurance has found another way to invest. projects, which provide special tax incentives for investing capital gains in designated low-income areas, on Thursday announced the creation of a different sort of investment fund. Erie Strategic Ventures. , which is expected to invest millions of dollars, is a fund...
