WBOC
Heavy Traffic Expected at Bay Bridge This Labor Day Weekend
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the Maryland Transportation Authority is urging drivers to focus on safe driving practices, and recommending that motorists traveling off-peak to help minimize delays at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Shore may also find time savings...
WBOC
Limited Lifeguards Along Delmarva Coast
As the summer winds down, lifeguards on Delmarva are heading back to school. Beach patrol units will now have to stretch their resources. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach officials say they will have more than enough staff for Labor Day Weekend. But when the holiday is over, many beaches will be left unguarded.
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
WBOC
Delaware Division of Public Health Launches New Fentanyl Test Strip Distribution
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response on Monday announced it will begin including fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits it distributes to the public. The effort is part of a harm-reduction strategy aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption.
