Read full article on original website
Related
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
thesource.com
Wendy Williams Tells Jason Lee She is Married to a Former NYPD Officer
Wendy Williams is once again a married woman. According to Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, Williams disclosed that she is married to a man named Henry. Henry is reportedly a former NYPD officer. In her conversation with Lee, Wendy didn’t reveal any additional details about her marriage but gave financial...
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly's Fiancée Doubles Down On Pregnancy Claims After Lawyer Calls Her "Insane"
R. Kelly's fiancée is doubling down on claims that she's pregnant with the imprisoned singer's child. Last week, Joycelyn Savage revealed in an excerpt from her tell-all book, Love & Joy Of Robert, that she is carrying his child. "Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was...
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Fires Back After Twitter User Accuses Husband Offset of Cheating With Saweetie
Cardi B is hitting back at a Twitter user attacking her and her husband, Offset. On Wednesday, the Twitter user who identifies as a "Nicki Minaj connoisseur" and claimed to be her stylist, sent a slew of hateful messages toward Cardi. The individual antagonized Cardi for hours before the rapper...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge
Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
HipHopDX.com
Trey Songz: Woman Claims She Was Offered $200K Bribe To Paint Singer As ‘Next R. Kelly’
Miami, FL – Trey Songz is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations, but one woman has come forward with claims she was offered a $200,000 to paint the singer as the “next R. Kelly.”. According to TMZ, Mariah Thielen testified in a recent court hearing she...
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly's Daughter Joann Claims She Lost Record Deal Because Of Her Father
The scandals that have followed R. Kelly for decades do not just affect the singer and those actively involved in those cases. Kelly's family, including his ex-wife and children, have also found themselves on the receiving end of backlash from people who accused them of hiding his secrets. Kelly's daughter Joann, who goes by the stage name Buku Abi, has previously spoken about the struggles she faces due to her connection to her famous father, and in a recent interview, she admitted that it has impacted her music career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
‘RHOA’: Nene Leakes Reportedly Gets Multi-Million Dollar Settlement From Bravo
Nene Leakes appeared on 'RHOA' for 12 seasons. After her exit, she sued Bravo and the network's honcho Andy Cohen, citing discrimination. She recently dropped the lawsuit.
Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)
One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
The Hollywood Gossip
Michael Jackson Estate Targeted LaToya Jackson Over Explosive "Murder" Claims in Memoir
Things have always been complicated for Michael Jackson’s surviving family. They always will be. Attorneys for MJ’s estate are taking serious aim at LaToya Jackson. LaToya, of course is the sister of the late music legend. She is no stranger to the industry herself. However, her memoir and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
toofab.com
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial
R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate
Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Comments / 0