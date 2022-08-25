Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad Daylight
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in Tennessee
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in Tennessee
Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
More To The Story With Staley: Forensic odontologist
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – He’s an 85 year old gentleman. Sitting alone in his room. On his computer. He’s a retired doctor. But in a sense, he’s still working. He lives right here. At this assisted living facility in Chattanooga. But Dr. Mike Sobel is not your regular kind of doctor. You see, he is a forensic odontologist. He’s a dentist, who works with teeth, as it pertains to crime and legal matters.
Who set the fire outside a Food City entrance overnight?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fire investigators are trying to figure out who set a fire outside the door to a Food City overnight. It was a passerby who reported seeing the fire around 1 AM at the store at 1600 23rd Street. The fire was in a garbage can and...
South Pittsburg, several law enforcement agencies mourn the loss of Marion County detective
SOUTH PITTSBURG (WDEF) – A somber day in South Pittsburg as the town and several agencies mourned Matt Blansett, a detective for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and a county commissioner. Blansett was one of two law enforcement officers killed in the helicopter crash earlier in the week.
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
No injuries reported from house fire along N. Concord Rd.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters worked a house fire off East Brainerd Road Saturday afternoon. Units were called to a home in the 13 hundred block of North Concord Road at 12:46 PM. When the first engine arrived on scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke. They entered the home and...
Brainerd beats Howard in penalty filled game
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Brainerd traveled to Howard in a Chattanooga rivalry and left the field 14-6 winners. Brainerd never trailed and lead most of the contest. The only thing more common than Brainerd leading was seeing yellow flags on the field as countless flags stalled or extended drives for both teams.
Avondale church hosts a block party
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nice weather made it a great time to have a block party. The Orchard Knob Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Avondale did just that. Several vendors were on hand to show local residents resources available to them. But, there was a LOT of other things available too…
Paddlefest allows many to enjoy the Tennessee River and learn about its access
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A hot Saturday led some local residents, and some from out-of-town to descend on the Tennessee River here in Chattanooga for Paddlefest. Several people brought their own canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards to have a little fun along the water. The event was sponsored by Outdoor...
SoCon Releases Conference Slate For Mocs Mens and Womens Basketball Teams
(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Southern Conference and the Chattanooga Mocs basketball team have revealed the upcoming 2022-23 conference slate which kicks off with a three-game road stint, the league office announced Monday morning. The defending 2022 Southern Conference Tournament champions will begin its quest to a regular season...
Local organizations receive Governor’s Awards of Excellence
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee recognized several local organizations tonight with Governor’s Awards of Excellence. The awards highlight the work done by local faith-based communities and nonprofits. Some of the organizations awarded were Clinica Medicos, Signal Mountain Social Services, and Shepherd’s Arms Rescue Mission Chattanooga, among others....
Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
The final “No Smoke Sunday” has kids at Miller Park having fun
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The final “No Smoke Sunday” took place at Miller Park this afternoon. The event targets young people, with the idea that they can be engaged and active in a safe environment. News 12 saw close to two hundred kids taking part in the activities.
CFC Enjoys Home Date Wednesday Against Metro Lousville FC
(press release) Chattanooga Football Club will host UPSL side Metro Louisville FC on Wednesday, August 31 at Finley Stadium. Kickoff will be 7:00 p.m. This will be a non-league match as Chattanooga FC prepare to enter the final stretch of the league’s regular season and the playoffs. The midweek...
What’s Right With Our Schools: Barger Academy of Fine Arts
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Creativity is an essential part of the curriculum at Barger. Talented students can pursue their passions in dance, drama, music and visual mediums. Juana Wilson-Roberts is the Fine Arts Facilitator at Barger. She says, “Welcome to the Barger School of Fine Arts. Well, Barger is...
Volunteers & dog lovers help to “Raise the Woof” for a fundraiser
COLLEGEDALE (WDEF) – Several dog owners and lovers went to The Commons to help raise funds for a dog rescue called Trooper’s Treasures. The event featured dog demonstrations, a silent auction, an adopter parade and a lot more. The pandemic made many dog rescues scale back on taking...
