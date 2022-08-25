ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WDEF

More To The Story With Staley: Forensic odontologist

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – He’s an 85 year old gentleman. Sitting alone in his room. On his computer. He’s a retired doctor. But in a sense, he’s still working. He lives right here. At this assisted living facility in Chattanooga. But Dr. Mike Sobel is not your regular kind of doctor. You see, he is a forensic odontologist. He’s a dentist, who works with teeth, as it pertains to crime and legal matters.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
State
North Dakota State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Bismarck, ND
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

No injuries reported from house fire along N. Concord Rd.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters worked a house fire off East Brainerd Road Saturday afternoon. Units were called to a home in the 13 hundred block of North Concord Road at 12:46 PM. When the first engine arrived on scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke. They entered the home and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Brainerd beats Howard in penalty filled game

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Brainerd traveled to Howard in a Chattanooga rivalry and left the field 14-6 winners. Brainerd never trailed and lead most of the contest. The only thing more common than Brainerd leading was seeing yellow flags on the field as countless flags stalled or extended drives for both teams.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Avondale church hosts a block party

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nice weather made it a great time to have a block party. The Orchard Knob Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Avondale did just that. Several vendors were on hand to show local residents resources available to them. But, there was a LOT of other things available too…
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Bismarck Police Lt
WDEF

SoCon Releases Conference Slate For Mocs Mens and Womens Basketball Teams

(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Southern Conference and the Chattanooga Mocs basketball team have revealed the upcoming 2022-23 conference slate which kicks off with a three-game road stint, the league office announced Monday morning. The defending 2022 Southern Conference Tournament champions will begin its quest to a regular season...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local organizations receive Governor’s Awards of Excellence

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee recognized several local organizations tonight with Governor’s Awards of Excellence. The awards highlight the work done by local faith-based communities and nonprofits. Some of the organizations awarded were Clinica Medicos, Signal Mountain Social Services, and Shepherd’s Arms Rescue Mission Chattanooga, among others....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

CFC Enjoys Home Date Wednesday Against Metro Lousville FC

(press release) Chattanooga Football Club will host UPSL side Metro Louisville FC on Wednesday, August 31 at Finley Stadium. Kickoff will be 7:00 p.m. This will be a non-league match as Chattanooga FC prepare to enter the final stretch of the league’s regular season and the playoffs. The midweek...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

What’s Right With Our Schools: Barger Academy of Fine Arts

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Creativity is an essential part of the curriculum at Barger. Talented students can pursue their passions in dance, drama, music and visual mediums. Juana Wilson-Roberts is the Fine Arts Facilitator at Barger. She says, “Welcome to the Barger School of Fine Arts. Well, Barger is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy