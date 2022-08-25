Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas Prices
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire state
WTOL-TV
Volunteers help build beds for kids in need
A group of volunteers came to CedarCreek's south Toledo campus to help give kids a bed of their own. Let's Build says their are 600 local kids on their waiting list.
thevillagereporter.com
City Of Wauseon Featured In Marvel Comic
The City of Wauseon, Ohio was featured in the Marvel Comics Series titled Marvel X. The first edition of this comic was released on January 8th, 2020 and featured a character by the name of David who’s house was located in Wauseon, Ohio. Taking place on an alterna... PLEASE...
Swanton teen's racist homecoming invite message rattles community
SWANTON, Ohio — A Swanton High School student's homecoming invitation -- which included a racist remark on a poster he used to ask a girl to the dance -- has prompted school administrators to condemn the message and reach out to the teen's parent. The invitation came to light...
13abc.com
School district condemns racist homecoming invite
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
Toledo junk service holding monthly garage sales to benefit worthy local organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Junk King Toledo is working to help reduce waste while helping out community organizations at the same time. Junk King is a national company. In June, Toledoans Brad and Jessica Menard opened a local franchise which they operate out of their west Toledo location. "We were...
WTOL-TV
"It's that vibe that comes down and grabs you" | Crowd excited for return of jazz to city at Glass City JazzFest
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jazz is back in Toledo. Against a backdrop of the city’s skyline, jazz musicians of various genres entertained a large and appreciative crowd on a sunny Sunday afternoon at the inaugural Glass City JazzFest music festival. The free event was the culmination of Jazz Week...
Improvements underway for family suites at Hancock County's only homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — The only homeless shelter in Hancock County has made some much-needed upgrades to its family suites. The City Mission in Findlay offers five family suites to house entire families who are dealing with homelessness. But until recently, the rooms were very plainly furnished and decorated. Executive...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is located in Ohio
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
13abc.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Huntington Center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Huntington Center this December. TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. According to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Facebook page, ticket sale dates and...
Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
13abc.com
Local doctor discusses when to get flu shot, next COVID-19 booster
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Colder days are just around the corner, and so is flu season. Dr. James Tita, the Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health, says everyone six months and older should get the flu shot as soon as possible. He said the shot is starting to become available and should be widely available in just a few weeks.
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
fcnews.org
County Fair kicks off Friday
Full animal barns, rows of agricultural displays, area merchants, a bustling midway, tantalizing fair food, and the sights and sound of tractors, derbies, and music will welcome Fairgoers to the 165th Fulton County Fair. Set to run Friday through Thursday, Sept. 8, the Fair marks the end of summer for...
13abc.com
Fire severely damages Sylvania condos
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
WTOL-TV
Strong storms, winds enter Toledo metro Monday evening; warning in effect | WTOL 11 Weather - 8/29
A severe thunderstorm warning in Lucas and Wood counties is scheduled to expire at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Storms have been generating wind damage across the area.
