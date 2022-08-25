“The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated event for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kick-off for the fall hunting season,” says Alan Isler, Chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO