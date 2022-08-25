Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Commemorate Completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension
Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Deputy Chief of Staff – External Affairs for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The...
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 2
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, August 27 through Friday, September 2. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Georgia Dove Hunting Season Opens This Saturday Sept 3
“The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated event for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kick-off for the fall hunting season,” says Alan Isler, Chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”
GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through September 2
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
