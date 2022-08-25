Read full article on original website
Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing?
A big part of Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette journey has been talking about her estranged relationship with her mother. But has the co-lead heard from her mom Rosemary Hewitt since the show premiered? “I really haven’t,” the ICU nurse told Us Weekly. “But that’s OK.” Gabby went on to explain why she’s been so open with her suitors about her lack […] The post Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
Ashley Iaconetti Will 'Be Really Upset' If This 'Bachelorette' Guy Doesn't Get a Final Rose
Ashley Iaconetti has her eye on one Bachelorette guy this season — specifically for Rachel Recchia. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Iaconetti said Tino Franco is the gem of the season, and has high hopes for his future on the series. "All I'll say is if Rachel doesn't end...
Why 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Bombshell Made Emily And Kobe Seem Really Ungrateful
Emily and Kobe's latest 90 Day Fiancé episode made it seem like they're really ungrateful.
Does Gabby Pick [SPOILER] in 'The Bachelorette' Finale? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Gabby Windey kept it super real with Bachelor Nation during the hometowns episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. She really said on camera, "Johnny's super hot. He knows it, I know it, you know it."
'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date
The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rumors About Todd Chrisley Having an Affair Are Making Their Rounds — Is It True?
The drama surrounding the Chrisley family from Chrisley Knows Best has seemingly gotten worse. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty and tax evasion and fraud after a weeks-long trial on June 7, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Their legal issues have definitely thrust them into a...
bravotv.com
This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige
They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Reveals the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Wants to Date Next
It looks like Taylor Ann Green is not looking back after breaking up with fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose. The newly-single gal is already eyeing up another newly-single Bravolebrity. Green appeared alongside co-star Naomie Olindo on Thursday’s (Aug. 11) Watch What Happens Live. During one of the segments, host...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach Calls out Michael Strahan on Live TV for Hilarious Reaction
Michael Strahan is going viral on TikTok, but perhaps not int he way he had hoped. The Good Morning America co-host's spot was. blown up recently on-air after he made a big reaction off-camera. However, eyes were soon all on him. Strahan was in the background of a segment featuring...
NFL・
Fired-up ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Demand TLC Hold Kody Brown Accountable for on-Camera Behavior
'Sister Wives' fans demand TLC hold Kody Brown accountable for his on-camera behavior towards former wife Christine in a season 17 trailer.
Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice
Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
realitytitbit.com
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
urbanbellemag.com
As Kandi Burruss Demands Respect for Todd Tucker, Bravo Gets Shady with Editing
Todd Tucker is tired of being pulled into Kandi Burruss’ feuds. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss doesn’t like it when Todd Tucker is dragged into her feuds. Todd isn’t a fan of this either. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode. While the cast was filming in Jamaica, they got together to have dinner. Sanya Richards-Ross said the trip would be a couples trip. So she wanted everyone to bring a plus one. Kandi brought Todd. And the conversation went left after Kandi called Marlo Hampton out. At the time, Marlo was very critical of Ralph Pittman. He decided that he would no longer adopt Drew Sidora’s son. He said the reason why he changed his mind is that the adoption was something the child’s biological father isn’t comfortable with.
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Agrees to Give up to Follow Kyle to Jury
Kyle Capener asks Alyssa Snider a tough question about staying in the 'Big Brother 24' house or going to jury.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Wishes Husband Peter Hermann Happy Birthday in New Post
Raise your hand if you think Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are the most perfect couple. And on Monday, Hargitay, the Law & Order: SVU icon, wished her husband a very blissful happy birthday. And Hargitay used a photo from a serene day in the mountains to illustrate her greetings...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
