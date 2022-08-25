ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing?

A big part of Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette journey has been talking about her estranged relationship with her mother. But has the co-lead heard from her mom Rosemary Hewitt since the show premiered? “I really haven’t,” the ICU nurse told Us Weekly. “But that’s OK.” Gabby went on to explain why she’s been so open with her suitors about her lack […] The post Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date

The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice

Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
As Kandi Burruss Demands Respect for Todd Tucker, Bravo Gets Shady with Editing

Todd Tucker is tired of being pulled into Kandi Burruss’ feuds. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss doesn’t like it when Todd Tucker is dragged into her feuds. Todd isn’t a fan of this either. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode. While the cast was filming in Jamaica, they got together to have dinner. Sanya Richards-Ross said the trip would be a couples trip. So she wanted everyone to bring a plus one. Kandi brought Todd. And the conversation went left after Kandi called Marlo Hampton out. At the time, Marlo was very critical of Ralph Pittman. He decided that he would no longer adopt Drew Sidora’s son. He said the reason why he changed his mind is that the adoption was something the child’s biological father isn’t comfortable with.
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
