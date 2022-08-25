ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Early Team News And Predicted Line-Up

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola would have been hoping to escape last night's friendly with no new injury concerns, but unfortunately that didn't happen. Luke Mbete joined the injury list, with Kalvin Phillips a possible concern too.

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace on Saturday at 3pm, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after dropping points to Newcastle United last time out.

There will be examinations on Kalvin Phillips to determine his fitness before Saturday.

Kalvin Phillips may miss out through injury.

Team News:

Aymeric Laporte will again miss the game as he returns to full fitness. The centre-back is training with Athletic Bilbao at the moment. Nathan Ake also misses out, after a groin injury he suffered in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle United last week.

Jack Grealish was injured against Bournemouth, and has small damage to his ligament. The injury is not major, but he may miss out on this game.

Kalvin Phillips came off with a shoulder injury last night, and will be assessed before the game on Saturday to determine his fitness. Luke Mbete is another player that has joined the treatment table, after he came off last night against Barcelona.

For Crystal Palace, Jack Butland is still missing after injuring his hand in pre-season against Manchester United. James McCarthur is still nursing a groin injury, James Tomkins has a calf strain and Nathan Ferguson has an ankle injury and won't be fit in time for the game.

Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden, Haaland, Mahrez

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

