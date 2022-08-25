ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA testing new drone detection technology at LAX

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
The TSA is now testing new technology that will detect, track, and identify drones entering restricted air space around LAX.

Drones, also considered Unmanned Aircraft Systems, are a threat to transportation security and to planes when they fly into restricted air space. Only two airports are currently testing this technology — Los Angeles International Airport and Miami International Airport.

"While there are many beneficial uses for drones in our society, it is becoming far too common that drones are sighted near airports, which presents significant security risks and unnecessary disruptions to the traveling public," Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard said in a statement.

The increasing popularity of drones has made life riskier for pilots and first responders. One was reported to be flying dangerously close to a plane near LAX just before the Super Bowl , when LAX and nearby SoFi Stadium were designated as no drone zones, and a Hollywood man was arrested for crashing one into an LAPD helicopter in 2020 . Drones also force helicopters fighting wildfires to remain on the ground due to the risk of an in-flight collision.

Since 2021, the TSA says there have been approximately 90 visual drone sightings and 5,200 technical detections within 3 miles of LAX. This year, there have already been 38 visual sightings at LAX.

The detection technology, which operates 24 hours a day, can use radio frequency waves, electro-optical, radar, acoustic, and thermal imaging to locate the precise location of a drone. And even though many are equipped with GPS software that keeps them from flying into restricted airspaces, some operators do not follow those rules, according to the TSA.

The data collected at LAX will be used to help TSA expand the capability at other airports and raise awareness of the risks of encroaching on restricted airspace, officials said.

