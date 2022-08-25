Read full article on original website
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
CSN first day of classes, providing services to students
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The College of Southern Nevada welcomed students on the first day of classes on Monday and continues to highlight services to help those enrolled excel outside of the classroom. The CSN North Las Vegas campus hosted a Welcome BBQ featuring food, games, and a chance...
'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead taches civics class to aspiring US citizens
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hopes to prepare aspiring US citizens by teaching them a civics class on Monday. This was in partnership with the Immigrant Home Foundation, where she prepared students for their upcoming citizenship test. Burkhead says she is grateful for the opportunity...
Clark County to host 9/11 ceremony in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will host a 9/11 memorial event next weekend at the government center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be held starting at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard and a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terror attacks.
Complimentary teen driver safety clinic offered at AutoNation USA Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AutoNation USA Henderson is hosting a Teen Driver Safety Clinic for the back-to-school season. Attendees can receive one free hour of safety lessons at the store on 380 N. Gibson Road on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The driving safety curriculum touches on impaired...
Las Vegas eatery hosts ALS benefit fundraiser
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year - ALS. One local bar is doing everything it can to help spread awareness after both the chef and bar manager lost loved ones to the disease. The Monzu Italian Oven + Bar located...
UNLV students prepare for first day of fall semester
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As UNLV students head back to the classroom on Monday, they'll be starting a school year almost back to normal after a tumultuous two years of COVID precautions and academic uncertainty. On Sunday, students walking around campus shared concerns and expectations for the fall semester....
Celebrate the 235th anniversary of signing the U.S Constitution
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Commemorate a part of U.S history at the first annual “Bells Across America: Constitution Week Community Celebration." The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the community to ring their bells on September 17. Celebrate the historic moment at 12 p.m at the...
How many times have you had it? COVID reinfecions becoming more common
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nearly all Southern Nevadans know of someone or have personally had COVID-19, but a growing number have moved into the ‘two or more’ column, with multiple COVID infections. And it’s reached the point where many scientists say reinfection has become the COVID new...
Sentencing continued for mom accused of trying to run over two local school girls
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local mom accused of trying to run over two school girls appeared in court on Monday. A judge continued Fatima Mitchell's sentencing until September 12th. She's accused of trying to kill two girls near Basic High School after they allegedly got into a fight...
Up to the Challenge: Chloe Koast makes sweet treats at Milkcow Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 Today is up to the challenge!. Our morning team is tackling everyday jobs around Las Vegas, and this week, Chloe Koast satisfies her sweet tooth. She had the chance to make some treats at Milkcow, a new ice cream shop at Tivoli Village in the west valley.
Woman dies in drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
Report: Las Vegas named 4th rudest city on the US
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas has been ranked number 4 on a list we don't want to be on. Our city has been named the 4th rudest city in America, according to the language and culture website 'Preply.'. In the survey, Las Vegas' average rudeness score was 5.98...
Grab a bite at Wing Zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
Bridge repair reduces I-15 southbound near Nipton Road to one lane
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Those planning to travel south to California this Labor Day weekend are being warned of potentially heavy traffic delays on the I-15. On Monday, Nevada State Police announced that the I-15 southbound at MM174, in California, near Nipton Road, would be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs.
Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
Melinda Sheckells breaks down fashion hits and misses from VMA Awards
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MTV Video Music Awards were on Sunday, and that meant the stars were out. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk about some of the night's biggest hits and misses when it comes to fashion.
