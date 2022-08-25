ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

CSN first day of classes, providing services to students

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The College of Southern Nevada welcomed students on the first day of classes on Monday and continues to highlight services to help those enrolled excel outside of the classroom. The CSN North Las Vegas campus hosted a Welcome BBQ featuring food, games, and a chance...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County to host 9/11 ceremony in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will host a 9/11 memorial event next weekend at the government center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be held starting at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard and a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terror attacks.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas eatery hosts ALS benefit fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year - ALS. One local bar is doing everything it can to help spread awareness after both the chef and bar manager lost loved ones to the disease. The Monzu Italian Oven + Bar located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV students prepare for first day of fall semester

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As UNLV students head back to the classroom on Monday, they'll be starting a school year almost back to normal after a tumultuous two years of COVID precautions and academic uncertainty. On Sunday, students walking around campus shared concerns and expectations for the fall semester....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the 235th anniversary of signing the U.S Constitution

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Commemorate a part of U.S history at the first annual “Bells Across America: Constitution Week Community Celebration." The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the community to ring their bells on September 17. Celebrate the historic moment at 12 p.m at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas named 4th rudest city on the US

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas has been ranked number 4 on a list we don't want to be on. Our city has been named the 4th rudest city in America, according to the language and culture website 'Preply.'. In the survey, Las Vegas' average rudeness score was 5.98...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Grab a bite at Wing Zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bridge repair reduces I-15 southbound near Nipton Road to one lane

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Those planning to travel south to California this Labor Day weekend are being warned of potentially heavy traffic delays on the I-15. On Monday, Nevada State Police announced that the I-15 southbound at MM174, in California, near Nipton Road, would be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

