Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Bridge repair reduces I-15 southbound near Nipton Road to one lane

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Those planning to travel south to California this Labor Day weekend are being warned of potentially heavy traffic delays on the I-15. On Monday, Nevada State Police announced that the I-15 southbound at MM174, in California, near Nipton Road, would be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CSN first day of classes, providing services to students

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The College of Southern Nevada welcomed students on the first day of classes on Monday and continues to highlight services to help those enrolled excel outside of the classroom. The CSN North Las Vegas campus hosted a Welcome BBQ featuring food, games, and a chance...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County to host 9/11 ceremony in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will host a 9/11 memorial event next weekend at the government center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be held starting at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard and a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terror attacks.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

"Because of life or death" hackers target hospitals for data

Las Vegas (KSNV). — "It’s become a thriving business for hackers across the world," said Cyber Security professional Mack Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr. Says it's a sick trend for hackers, preying upon data inside U.S. hospitals. "They will lock up their patient's information systems where doctors and healthcare...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

UNLV students prepare for first day of fall semester

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As UNLV students head back to the classroom on Monday, they'll be starting a school year almost back to normal after a tumultuous two years of COVID precautions and academic uncertainty. On Sunday, students walking around campus shared concerns and expectations for the fall semester....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas rent prices rise more than 16% in a year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The cost of rent in Las Vegas has jumped more than 16% over the past year. According to a new report from Zumper, the cost of a single-bedroom apartment averages about $1300, while two-bedroom apartments are just under $1600. While there are signs that rent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas eatery hosts ALS benefit fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year - ALS. One local bar is doing everything it can to help spread awareness after both the chef and bar manager lost loved ones to the disease. The Monzu Italian Oven + Bar located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police respond to report of gunshots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
HENDERSON, NV

