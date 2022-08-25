Read full article on original website
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Sisolak signs emergency regulation on teacher licenses to help with staffing shortage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency regulation related to teacher licenses to help address a workforce shortage in the state. The regulation will reduce the cost of a substitute teaching license from $180 for initial licenses and $150 for renewal licenses to $100 for all substitute teaching licenses.
news3lv.com
Bridge repair reduces I-15 southbound near Nipton Road to one lane
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Those planning to travel south to California this Labor Day weekend are being warned of potentially heavy traffic delays on the I-15. On Monday, Nevada State Police announced that the I-15 southbound at MM174, in California, near Nipton Road, would be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs.
news3lv.com
CSN first day of classes, providing services to students
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The College of Southern Nevada welcomed students on the first day of classes on Monday and continues to highlight services to help those enrolled excel outside of the classroom. The CSN North Las Vegas campus hosted a Welcome BBQ featuring food, games, and a chance...
news3lv.com
Clark County to host 9/11 ceremony in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will host a 9/11 memorial event next weekend at the government center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be held starting at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard and a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terror attacks.
news3lv.com
"Because of life or death" hackers target hospitals for data
Las Vegas (KSNV). — "It’s become a thriving business for hackers across the world," said Cyber Security professional Mack Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr. Says it's a sick trend for hackers, preying upon data inside U.S. hospitals. "They will lock up their patient's information systems where doctors and healthcare...
news3lv.com
Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead taches civics class to aspiring US citizens
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hopes to prepare aspiring US citizens by teaching them a civics class on Monday. This was in partnership with the Immigrant Home Foundation, where she prepared students for their upcoming citizenship test. Burkhead says she is grateful for the opportunity...
news3lv.com
UNLV begins Fall 2022 with one of largest first-year student groups in its history
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV welcomed students back on Monday for the first day of the Fall 2022 semester. The university will have around 4,300 first-year students, among the most ever in UNLV history. The campus is full of students again, with enrollment expected to top 30,000 students this...
news3lv.com
Complimentary teen driver safety clinic offered at AutoNation USA Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AutoNation USA Henderson is hosting a Teen Driver Safety Clinic for the back-to-school season. Attendees can receive one free hour of safety lessons at the store on 380 N. Gibson Road on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The driving safety curriculum touches on impaired...
news3lv.com
UNLV students prepare for first day of fall semester
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As UNLV students head back to the classroom on Monday, they'll be starting a school year almost back to normal after a tumultuous two years of COVID precautions and academic uncertainty. On Sunday, students walking around campus shared concerns and expectations for the fall semester....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas rent prices rise more than 16% in a year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The cost of rent in Las Vegas has jumped more than 16% over the past year. According to a new report from Zumper, the cost of a single-bedroom apartment averages about $1300, while two-bedroom apartments are just under $1600. While there are signs that rent...
news3lv.com
Three kittens with Nevada SPCA looking for permanent homes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA joins us in studio twice a month to share a look at some of the adorable pets you can take home. On Monday we got a triple dose of cuteness with Eenie, Mo and Toe!. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined...
news3lv.com
Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
news3lv.com
Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle and motorcycle crash at the intersection of Centennial Pkwy & Fifth Street just after 7 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Bridge repair reduces...
news3lv.com
1 person injured, 1 in custody after shooting in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was injured in a shooting in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported around 10:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of E. Flamingo Road, near Pecos Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Officers...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas eatery hosts ALS benefit fundraiser
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year - ALS. One local bar is doing everything it can to help spread awareness after both the chef and bar manager lost loved ones to the disease. The Monzu Italian Oven + Bar located...
news3lv.com
Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
news3lv.com
'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
news3lv.com
Henderson police respond to report of gunshots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
