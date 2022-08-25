ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgers and Burgundy Returns with Host Michelin Star Chef John Tesar

The Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) is one of the largest and most successful fundraising organizations in the fight against HIV/AIDS with chapters in Dallas, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. The Dallas chapter, formed in 1984, is the largest in the DIFFA family and the premiere HIV/AIDS organization in Texas that provides funding to local HIV/AIDS Service Organizations within our community.
