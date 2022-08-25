Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents
COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
These Were Named The Best Theme Parks In New Jersey, New York and PA
We all want to feel like a kid again and there is no better way to do that than to visit a theme park! We are at the end of summer and it is the perfect time to take one last ride. Reader’s Digest did a deep dive into the...
How long does it actually take to drive from NJ to California?
Did you bet with me or against me on the last road trip?. I set out two weeks ago right after the show to drive my son's car across the country and meet him and my wife in San Diego. Last year, I was able to make it door-to-door in 52 hours.
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
msn.com
New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross
New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross. Some Jersey Shore residents are not happy with the design of a new fishing pier that resembles a Christian cross being built on a public beach. But the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is defending their design decision, despite the backlash, saying the group makes 'no apology for that we love the fact that it looks like a cross.' The original fishing pier in the Ocean Grove community, founded on religious beliefs, was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Now, a new fishing pier - which will be open to the public - is being rebuilt with private funds, and it did not need to go through officials for approval, NJ.com reported.
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
Survey Shows Just How Bad Student Loan Debt Is Here In New Jersey
The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 24, that a student loan forgiveness plan is in the works within the federal government. President Joe Biden announced that anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 will be forgiven for those who make below $125,000 per year. Since most of the country is pulling in well below that benchmark at their 9 to 5s, you can imagine most people's excitement after that announcement.
wskg.org
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
WHYY – Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s...
Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends
Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
America’s Oldest Standing, Operating Lighthouse is right Here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
This Medical Weed Dispensary in Bordentown NJ Might Start Selling Recreational Weed
New Jersey's 20th adult-use marijuana dispensary might be opening soon in Central Jersey!. Curaleaf in Bordentown, currently operating as a medical-only marijuana dispensary, is about to go before a state panel for approval to additionally start selling recreational marijuana, according to NJ.com. The location at 191 US-130, Bordentown, NJ, has...
How unhappy is New Jersey? We have the results and it’s not pretty!
New Jersey is unhappy, very unhappy, according to HouseFresh, an indoor air quality company. They used Microsoft’s Azure feature to read thousands and thousands of selfie pictures including pictures from the top 100 cities across the country. The app focuses on telltale signs in the pictures for emotion and...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/29
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog.
3D Printed Houses Are Coming To New Jersey To Make Homes Affordable
When I first heard about this strange phenomenon called a 3D printer and what it could do I could not wrap my mind around it. They are nothing short of a miracle. These printers can build everything from school projects to prosthetic limbs. Now, they may just solve the affordable housing crisis.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs executive order facilitating, expanding pro bono legal representation for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed Executive Order No. 304, which will facilitate and expand pro bono legal representation for the State, saving taxpayer money. The Order will also make the State’s outside counsel procurement process consistent with the State’s overall contract procurement process. The Order retains...
Popular Chicken Sandwich Joint From PA Announces Plans For New Ewing Location
A popular chicken sandwich joint from Pennsylvania has announced plans for the opening of a new location in Ewing. Blazin J’s made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday, Aug. 27. “Are YOU ready for the big news?” reads the post. “We are opening our 6th location...
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
NJ To Ditch Front License Plate
Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.
