Economy

Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents

COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now

If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross

New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross. Some Jersey Shore residents are not happy with the design of a new fishing pier that resembles a Christian cross being built on a public beach. But the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is defending their design decision, despite the backlash, saying the group makes 'no apology for that we love the fact that it looks like a cross.' The original fishing pier in the Ocean Grove community, founded on religious beliefs, was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Now, a new fishing pier - which will be open to the public - is being rebuilt with private funds, and it did not need to go through officials for approval, NJ.com reported.
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
Survey Shows Just How Bad Student Loan Debt Is Here In New Jersey

The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 24, that a student loan forgiveness plan is in the works within the federal government. President Joe Biden announced that anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 will be forgiven for those who make below $125,000 per year. Since most of the country is pulling in well below that benchmark at their 9 to 5s, you can imagine most people's excitement after that announcement.
Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends

Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
NJ To Ditch Front License Plate

Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.
Northfield NJ
