Rob Pelinka on Patrick Beverley: His style will fit it nicely

“We are thrilled to add Patrick Beverley’s toughness and competitive spirit to our team,” Rob Pelinka said. “We’re confident that Patrick’s ‘3-and-D’ style will fit in nicely with the other pieces of our roster, and align perfectly with Coach Ham’s philosophy of hard work and smart play.”

Source: NBA.com

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Are Lakers Less or More Likely to Trade Russell Westbrook After Pat Bev Deal?

bleacherreport.com/articles/10046… – 9:20 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Me and @Kevin O’Connor recorded this. PatBev deal, Chet injury, etc. Some have said listening to this pod reduced their bloating and fatigue. open.spotify.com/episode/5soOwv… – 6:32 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 Pat Bev is a Laker

🏀 Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season

🏀 Rising Stars Week: young stars shine on national TV

#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/5soOwv… – 5:44 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers upgraded their roster in the short and long-term by trading for Patrick Beverley on Thursday.

On Beverley’s fit with the Lakers, the Beverley-Westbrook feud, the mismanagement of THT as an asset, and LA’s future moves: theathletic.com/3537009/2022/0… – 5:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“No one’s afraid of Phoenix.”

“CP can’t guard anybody man, everybody in the #NBA knows that.”

Patrick Beverley on #ESPN during last season’s playoffs while still with the #Timberwolves.

He’s now a Laker after a trade.

#Suns-#Lakers Nov. 22 in Phoenix. https://t.co/tp7F0XP3m5 pic.twitter.com/VITyYRm6cv – 4:45 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: Chet’s Injury, Beverley Trade, Detroit Pistons Season Outlook with @James Edwards III Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 4:07 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

I wrote about the Lakers/Jazz PatBev for THT trade, and spent a lot of time on Talen Horton-Tucker. A genuinely fascinating evaluation

This type of trade is one LAL needed to make. But it’s also the kind of bet Utah should be making now. Here’s why: https://t.co/fNIPBKwi33 pic.twitter.com/vRnOizUBA1 – 4:04 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

A THT straight up for Beverley was short $75,000 – which is why LAL needed to include another player. Jazz acquire Johnson as a minimum player, so for Utah it’s really just Beverley for THT (with a new $2.74m trade exception representing the difference) – 3:37 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Rob Pelinka on trade

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers make it official that they’ve acquire veteran guard Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Jazz pic.twitter.com/Ae2A79SbCw – 3:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Patrick Beverley will make #Suns–#Lakers rivalry even more intense azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:58 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

All love between Pat Bev and Magic 😂

(via @Patrick Beverley, @Magic Johnson) pic.twitter.com/Wilc6owpaq – 2:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Quick thoughts on the LAL-UTA trade:

-Beverley is a big upgrade for LA. He’s a spot-up guy on offense & good w/o the ball. Immediate upgrade in perimeter D.

-I don’t love THT (can’t shoot), but this is the type of flyer UTA should be taking. If he pops, they have something. – 2:16 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Lakers have reportedly acquired Patrick Beverley.

Hear @adaniels33 tell @Rick Kamla why this is such a perfect fit for the Lakers.

#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8reBXDsMHf – 2:05 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

what does a defense look like guarding a Pat Bev/Westbrook back court? – 1:31 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers trade for Patrick Beverley. Will he help? Is Pat Bev’s arch enemy Russ next out the door? And good lord, the Lakers bricked THT’s contract. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:33 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Chet Holmgren’s injury, Sixers not getting Pat Beverley and NBA joint pr… youtu.be/EbEfPZqtHVQ via @YouTube – 12:01 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Last night’s show on the Pat Bev trade @UnderdogFantasy:

– If you’re Kevin Pritchard, why pick up the phone before Opening Night?

– Market leverage/Supply & Demand

– Media Day quotes if Westbrook is still on the team then

– Letting Pat Bev be Pat Bev

📺 https://t.co/OwQoig49tx pic.twitter.com/7R5hRqTcCe – 10:21 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

2023 cap space projections updates for the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz after the Beverley for Horton-Tucker/Johnson trade goes through:

Lakers – $29M, 7th most projected cap space

Jazz – $23.5M, 9th most projected cap space – 9:49 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Patrick Beverley trade likely foreshadowing more moves to come deseret.com/2022/8/25/2332… – 9:45 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Lakers potential lineup:

Patrick Beverley

Buddy Hield

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Myles Turner

____ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/BXV8PJMQq1 – 9:41 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Patrick Beverley trade grades: Lakers get ‘B’ as they toughen up defense and send Talen Horton-Tucker to Jazz

cbssports.com/nba/news/patri… – 9:38 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Interesting #NBA sports gambling note: Patrick Beverley, about to be traded from the #Jazz to the #Lakers, is 130-1 to win Defensive Player of the Year. – 8:37 AM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Winners from Lakers-Jazz trade:

1) Lakers: Beverley will help.

2) Jazz: Horton-Tucker is a good get for Bev.

3) Us: Westbrook and Beverley together! – 8:02 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Trade recap

To LAL: P. Beverley ($13M)

LAL opens up a roster spot and financial flexibility in 2023-24 (could have up to $34M in room)

To UTH: T. Horton-Tucker ($10.3M) and S. Johnson ($2.35M)

The Jazz create a $2.74M TE and have 15 guaranteed contracts. – 7:57 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook on the same team (maybe???) is pretty funny, given their history. – 6:28 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Thoughts on the Lakers trade for Patrick Beverley…Link below

youtube.com/watch?v=n1Khdk… – 1:56 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Westbrook and Patrick Beverley’s first day together, but way angrier. AK pic.twitter.com/1znXZoYtBc – 1:30 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Patrick Beverley is exactly what the Lakers need. Will breath instant life into the franchise. Imagine him bringing that same energy he brought against the Grizzlies in the first round everyday. – 1:22 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

My dude ⁦@Dan Woike⁩ has the news with: Lakers set to acquire veteran guard Patrick Beverley from Jazz latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:09 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The PatBev trade reminds me a lot of the Joe Ingles for NAW/Bo Cruz deal.

Trade an expiring 34 year old for an young prospect who’s disappointed so far with a longer contract + a fringey guy you can conceivably put in a rotation. – 12:56 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Lakers near trade to acquire Patrick Beverley from Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/25/rep… – 12:40 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Lakers finalizing a trade to acquire guard Patrick Beverley: es.pn/3AiYv7b – 12:38 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

PatBev is a really good pickup for this Lakers team, and they didn’t have to give up any picks or rotation players to do it.

Think it’s reasonable for Lakers’ fans to be frustrated about the whole “THT over Caruso” thing. But that’s a sunk cost, and this is a smart deal for LAL – 12:31 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Def a fan of the trade. Lakers don’t have anybody on that roster like Pat Bev, a much needed pick up

As for THT, lot of potential, but Lakers need players that can help right away. Hate to lose a good wing player in Stanley

What you think Laker Fans, you a fan of the move? – 12:28 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Pat Bev traded to Lakers for THT

– What’s next for Westbrook?

– There is no way these two are playing together, right? RIGHT?

– LeBron’s extension

– Wait a second did the Jazz just steal THT?

Join us!

youtube.com/watch?v=hBkXnO… – 12:16 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Okay, I’m logging off for the night barring any more news, but before I do, any last questions on the Beverley trade? – 12:12 AM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

In pure basketball terms, Pat Bev fits the Lakers’ needs … which, of course, makes last summer’s Caruso/THT decision (that didn’t need to be made) even more baffling. – 12:04 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I suspect Lakers fans are feeling the same with Pat Bev as I did when the Blues picked up Esa Tikkanen in ’94. BK – 12:03 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

An underrated part of Patrick Beverley’s game last year was his playmaking.

Of 104 players to run 150+ pick + rolls last season, Beverley was 6th most productive.

It was also apparent early on he was comfortable in the role. These clips are all from the beginning of the year. pic.twitter.com/pIHYj7HjuS – 12:00 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Beverley, Hield, James, Davis, Turner starting.

Reaves and Schroder as the backup backcourt. Jones and Bryant fighting for backup center mins. Hopefully one of the minimum wings pop.

Nunn+Walker can bring back a $14 million salary at the deadline if necessary.

A man can dream. – 11:58 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

in all seriousness, you dont do this Pat Bev deal unless you already have one in place for Russ too right? cant have these two taking pictures at media day together. we are not worthy of such content. – 11:51 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley showing up to training camp. pic.twitter.com/jqPa4jmrtS – 11:50 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The first veteran domino has fallen with Pat Beverley being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Jazz get back Talen Horton-Tucker, whom they liked quite a bit a few years ago in the pre draft process. What are your thoughts? – 11:46 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think the Lakers desperately needed another defensive culture setter after last season’s tire fire.

LeBron, at his age, shouldn’t be expending the energy on defense he did in the 2020 title run. Beverley is the perfect vet to hold everyone else accountable. – 11:45 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Memes aside that’s a good move for the Lakers. Two guys I wouldn’t expect to be in a playoff rotation for one that would be. They were a mess defensively and PatBev will help.

(Just ignore the fact they paid THT instead of Caruso and then traded THT for a worse Caruso. Whoops.) – 11:43 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

While Kyrie Irving was LA’s prized target, the Lakers seemed to have their sights set on Patrick Beverley as a potential point guard addition from the moment he was moved to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 11:42 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think Austin Reaves is a big winner of the THT-Beverley trade.

Beverley rarely plays whole seasons, and at his age, I think the Lakers will try to be cognizant of that and manage his workload. That should create even more opportunities for Reaves. – 11:42 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Ironically, Patrick Beverley was the free agent I most wanted the Lakers to sign in 2019 (I never believed Kawhi was coming). It didn’t work out then. Glad it will now. – 11:40 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Russell Westbrook when he sees Patrick Beverley in the Lakers locker room pic.twitter.com/zXIf3WtWf4 – 11:40 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Watched that Lakers team all but refuse to compete on many a nights last season and often back down when challenged. That’s not how Pat Bev does business. He will compete. – 11:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The 2022/23 Lakers:

LeBron

Russ

AD

Pat Bev

Reaves

Nunn

Walker IV

Bryant

Toscano-Anderson

A top ___ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/QMXQqx9gAC – 11:36 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Patrick Beverley was EXACTLY what the Lakers needed to add. A consistent, energetic defender who can make it difficult for every opponent. His experience is valuable for a team like Lakers. His teaming up with LeBron, AD, Russ will be fun to watch. #LakeShow – 11:35 PM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

Really hard to believe LeBron signed the long-term extension without assurances of getting more help now. Doubt PatBev is the last Lakers move before the season. – 11:35 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Patrick Beverley is a 37.8% career 3-point shooter.

That makes him the best shooter on the Lakers. The next highest career 3-point percentage on the team belongs to Kendrick Nunn at 36.4% – 11:32 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Patrick Beverley is returning to LA — this time, with LeBron James and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/SHY6XGLIAa – 11:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

I will never forgive the team that trades for Russell Westbrook and robs us all of a chance to see him have to be teammates with Patrick Beverley. – 11:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Pat Bev and Russ.

Pat Bev vs Clippers 4 times a year.

Popcorn time. pic.twitter.com/W5Ij93chc7 – 11:29 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Don’t have to wait long for Pat Bev back at Target Center — sixth game of the year, Friday October 28th. – 11:28 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Not sure what the logic is with this trade. Kinda weird, but is weird the new norm for the Lakers?

Went from Lowry for THT to Beverley for THT AND Stanley Johnson?

Hope this isn’t their “Big” move… – 11:27 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

patrick beverley taking russell westbrook’s spot in the starting lineup > – 11:27 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Pat Bev on Russell Westbrook: “He’s trash! Trash!” 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/MjPz06ZyHH – 11:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

“The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard…

Patrick Beverley” pic.twitter.com/vspTUHmoS2 – 11:26 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

First they take the Lakers from Minneapolis, now they take Pat Bev – 11:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Pat Bev in a Lakers jersey? That could be an all-time hated combo for literally all 29 other fanbases pic.twitter.com/UOC1yoAM6g – 11:24 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“Can you describe the challenge defensively it is to guard LeBron?

Pat Bev: “No challenge.” 🫠 pic.twitter.com/xVlSVsOABx – 11:24 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Jazz are trading Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:21 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday. – 11:21 PM

Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022

The Utah Jazz have acquired guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Patrick Beverley, pending the outcome of successful physicals. -via NBA.com / August 25, 2022

Marc J. Spears: Was told the @Los Angeles Lakers waited until today to consummate the Patrick Beverley trade with the Jazz out of respect to Kobe Bryant Day yesterday. Kobe Bryant Day is celebrated on August 24, chosen for jerseys 8 and 24, in Los Angeles and Orange County to commemorate the life of the Lakers icon. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / August 25, 2022