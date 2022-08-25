Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to probation for stealing, assaulting deputy
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for stealing from two stores and assaulting a deputy in the process. Detonce Goodlow, 49, pleaded guilty to felony stealing, third-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest during a hearing last week. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
921news.com
Press Release from the Clinton Police Department.
Homicide Investigation in Clinton. Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, August 27th at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was...
Clinton Man Arrested on Suspicion of First Degree Murder
Clinton Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday, Aug. 27 around 6:15 p.m., for a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was identified as Ashton Christine Alexander, a resident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Holts Summit man, woman, charged in Callaway County drug bust
UPDATE: Scott & Smith were arrested Wednesday, August 24 following the execution of a narcotic-related search warrant served at Holts Summit Sunrise Acres Mobile Park. During the search, deputies found 7.2 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a box between a mattress and box springs and a Clonazepam pill and drug paraphernalia hidden in a safe in the living room.
Independence woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting boyfriend
An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend—Ryan Wheeler—in July 2021.
KYTV
Police arrest 1 man in deadly shooting in Clinton, Mo.
CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for the shooting death of a woman in Clinton. Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Louise Avenue Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Police say Alexander lived with the 27-year-old arrested at the home.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City accused of Thanksgiving murders heads to trial in January
A Jefferson City man accused of a double homicide on Thanksgiving evening three years ago is scheduled for trial. On Friday, a Cole County judge scheduled Torry Upchurch for a four-day jury trial to begin January 24, 2023. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
Woman dies Saturday in shooting in Clinton, Missouri
A woman died in a shooting Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
kmmo.com
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL
An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
921news.com
Death Investigation in Rich Hill
On 8/21/2022 at approximately 2:32 AM Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax was called to a residence just outside Rich Hill. Initial report was that a male was deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On arrival Mullinax met with Bates County Sheriff’s Office detectives whose investigation was well underway. After confirming...
kjluradio.com
Benton County man seriously injured in crash near Lincoln
A Benton County man is seriously injured in a crash six miles west of Lincoln. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Walker Knox, 26, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway C, west of Schenewark Avenue, Friday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit two trees. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
kmmo.com
AREA AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Michael James Sieger is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, recieving stolen property, possession of a defaced firearm, failure to appear, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Sieger is described as white, about six-foot-two, and 185 pounds.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser
A Centralia woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI, resisting arrest and careless driving after her vehicle hit a deputy's cruiser Wednesday night on Highway 63. The post Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A wrong-way driver hit a Boone County Sheriff's Department SUV north of Columbia on Thursday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted to Twitter about the crash on Highway 63 near Peabody Road around 11:10 p.m. First responders are on scene of a two vehicle crash on northbound US 63 near The post Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Salisbury Couple Injured In Crash
A two-vehicle accident in Chariton County left a Salisbury couple with minor and moderate injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened Saturday at about 2:25 pm on US 24, east of Salisbury, when a pick-up driven by 57-year-old Loren C Miller of Centralia was eastbound and merging onto the roadway from the shoulder and pulled into the path of the vehicle driven by 84-year-old June M Arp of Salisbury. Arp attempted to avoid the Miller vehicle and struck the driver’s side.
Comments / 0