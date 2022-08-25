Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Narcan now required at California colleges and universities
Students at state colleges will now have greater access to medication that could reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Campus Opioid Safety Act was created by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and signed by Governor Newsom on Monday. This requires schools to distribute Narcan in campus orientation materials and...
KMPH.com
Cal/OHSA reminds employers to protect its outdoor workers ahead of dangerous temperatures
Valley temperatures are expected to soar across the San Joaquin Valley an excessive heat watch remains in place beginning Wednesday. Forecasters warning of dangerous temperatures expected to exceed beyond 110 degrees. The state's most recent heat wave prompting the Division of Occupational Safety and Health of California to protect outdoor workers from heat-related illnesses.
KMPH.com
Money-saving tips: Low-cost to free high-speed internet for qualifying households
FRESNO, Calif. — As schools open up, school districts and county offices of education throughout California we're invited to participate in the 'Get Connected! Initiative' on Saturday. Enrollment events took place throughout the state to help more households start saving money on their monthly internet bills. Some families may...
KMPH.com
Warning: Vaping devices disguised as school supplies
Popular vaping devices are now going undercover as everyday school supplies. UNDO is a California Department of Public Health program; its focus is to hold accountable tobacco companies that are targeting kids and young teens. Tobacco companies are using attractive flavorings and according to UNDO in 2021 26.1% of high...
