California State

Narcan now required at California colleges and universities

Students at state colleges will now have greater access to medication that could reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Campus Opioid Safety Act was created by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and signed by Governor Newsom on Monday. This requires schools to distribute Narcan in campus orientation materials and...
Cal/OHSA reminds employers to protect its outdoor workers ahead of dangerous temperatures

Valley temperatures are expected to soar across the San Joaquin Valley an excessive heat watch remains in place beginning Wednesday. Forecasters warning of dangerous temperatures expected to exceed beyond 110 degrees. The state's most recent heat wave prompting the Division of Occupational Safety and Health of California to protect outdoor workers from heat-related illnesses.
Warning: Vaping devices disguised as school supplies

Popular vaping devices are now going undercover as everyday school supplies. UNDO is a California Department of Public Health program; its focus is to hold accountable tobacco companies that are targeting kids and young teens. Tobacco companies are using attractive flavorings and according to UNDO in 2021 26.1% of high...
