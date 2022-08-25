Yikes: Disheveled Wendy Williams Seemingly Steps Out For Cigarettes & Booze In New York

mega

Wendy Williams made another jaw dropping outing in New York City. The embattled media mogul was photographed leaving her penthouse apartment all by herself around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, to jump in a cab to make a trip to a nearby smoke shop a liquor store.

mega

In photos seen here , Williams appeared disheveled as she wore a crop top, a pair of denim mini shorts, sneakers and a face of loud makeup as she exited the multi-million dollar complex.

BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWS

While running her errands, the former daytime diva appeared to have made her cab driver go into the store and purchase a bottle of Ketel One vodka while she waited in the vehicle. According to the outlet, after returning Williams to her apartment, photographer confirmed the former radio jockey took the booze upstairs with her.

Before going back into her residence, Williams was asked by the paparazzi when she would be returning to the spotlight . "I'm not The Wendy Williams Show anymore," she mumbled as she continued to walk past the photogs.

mega

As OK! previously reported , insiders close to former staffers at the canceled talk show revealed that producers often feared Williams would be drinking before doing a live show.

"Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things ," one insider explained, while two other on-set sources confirmed that staff members contacted "higher-ups" regarding Williams' sobriety "at least 25" times."

NENE LEAKES ACCUSES WENDY WILLIAMS OF HAVING HER TALK SHOW KILLED AFTER BACK & FORTH PUBLIC SPAT

mega

Insiders also revealed that employees at the talk show would "find bottles [of alcohol] up in the ceiling tiles and other weird places in the office."

Despite the ongoing rumors about Williams' current state , her representative Shawn Zanotti made it clear in a statement that the Think Like A Man star has been working on her recovery.

"It has been no secret that Wendy has battled with addiction over the years , but at this time Wendy is on the road to recovery and healing herself from her chronic illnesses and her grievances of the past," she explained of Williams.

The Sun was the first to publish the photos of and retrieve the statement from Wendy Williams.