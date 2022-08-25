ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yikes: Disheveled Wendy Williams Seemingly Steps Out For Cigarettes & Booze In New York

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxWsc_0hVO8xPR00
mega

Wendy Williams made another jaw dropping outing in New York City. The embattled media mogul was photographed leaving her penthouse apartment all by herself around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, to jump in a cab to make a trip to a nearby smoke shop a liquor store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCSJE_0hVO8xPR00
mega

In photos seen here , Williams appeared disheveled as she wore a crop top, a pair of denim mini shorts, sneakers and a face of loud makeup as she exited the multi-million dollar complex.

BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWS

While running her errands, the former daytime diva appeared to have made her cab driver go into the store and purchase a bottle of Ketel One vodka while she waited in the vehicle. According to the outlet, after returning Williams to her apartment, photographer confirmed the former radio jockey took the booze upstairs with her.

Before going back into her residence, Williams was asked by the paparazzi when she would be returning to the spotlight . "I'm not The Wendy Williams Show anymore," she mumbled as she continued to walk past the photogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQl1Q_0hVO8xPR00
mega

As OK! previously reported , insiders close to former staffers at the canceled talk show revealed that producers often feared Williams would be drinking before doing a live show.

"Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things ," one insider explained, while two other on-set sources confirmed that staff members contacted "higher-ups" regarding Williams' sobriety "at least 25" times."

NENE LEAKES ACCUSES WENDY WILLIAMS OF HAVING HER TALK SHOW KILLED AFTER BACK & FORTH PUBLIC SPAT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YE5Jw_0hVO8xPR00
mega

Insiders also revealed that employees at the talk show would "find bottles [of alcohol] up in the ceiling tiles and other weird places in the office."

Despite the ongoing rumors about Williams' current state , her representative Shawn Zanotti made it clear in a statement that the Think Like A Man star has been working on her recovery.

"It has been no secret that Wendy has battled with addiction over the years , but at this time Wendy is on the road to recovery and healing herself from her chronic illnesses and her grievances of the past," she explained of Williams.

The Sun was the first to publish the photos of and retrieve the statement from Wendy Williams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams was married to her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for nearly two decades until Williams slammed him with divorce papers after discovering he had been involved in years-long affairs. However, one good thing came of their doomed marriage. Less than two years after they said "I Do", they welcomed their first and only child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., on August 18, 2000. Hunter Jr. has been regularly featured on Williams' social media over the years with the former radio DJ gushing on the joys of motherhood and even previously admitting she would have loved to have more kids. Unfortunately,...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams' Ex Financial Advisor & Manager Left Her 'To Die,' Claims Former Attorney

Wendy Williams' former attorney has claimed her client was "left to die" by her ex team. LaShawn Thomas is going after Williams' former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, and former manager Bernie Young for their alleged involvement in the embattled talk show host's lawsuit against Wells Fargo after the bank froze her accounts due to concern that she was being financially exploited.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage

Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25. Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event. "A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERSThis comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Sylvester Stallone’s Brother Frank Is Making His Support Clear Amid Divorce

It seems as though Sylvester Stallone is leaning on his support system during his unexpected divorce. The actor's brother, Frank Stallone, 72, recently shared on his personal Instagram account a childhood photo of himself and the Rocky star, 76. “Brothers till the end! Enough said,” Frank captioned the snap adding the hashtags, “#brotherhood #loyalty #trust #family #god #country.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Ellen Degeneres
OK! Magazine

Housewives Who Have Publicly Supported Garcelle Beauvais & Her Son Following Hateful Online Attacks: Photos

Garcelle Beauvais and her 14-year-old son Jax are getting huge amounts of support from the Bravo community after receiving racist comments from online trolls. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got into an online feud with costar Diana Jenkins, social media users went into the comments of the actress' youngest son and pelted him with racist and hateful comments. In response, Bravo released a statement on Wednesday, August 24, via Instagram which stated: "We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Ben Affleck’s 3 Kids Call Their New Stepmom, Jennifer Lopez

Things are going just swimmingly for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended brood! Though the pair may have had fears over how well their kids would adjust to having an extra parent around, an insider exclusively spilled to OK! that there's been no animosity or awkwardness. “Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10, all call their new stepmother Jen,” sources tell OK!. “Likewise, Jennifer’s twins [Max and Emme] with Marc Anthony who are now 14, call their new stepdad Ben. There were never any questions [as to whether] the kids would start referring to Affleck...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Booze#Cigarettes#Ellen Degeneres Oprah#Ketel One
OK! Magazine

'This Ain't Easy': Malika Haqq Believes Tristan Thompson Ruined Some Of Khloé Kardashian's Most Exciting Life Moments

Best friends have your back! Malika Haqq kept it real when chatting about Khloé Kardashian’s best moments being sabotaged by cheating ex Tristan Thompson.On Wednesday, August 24, the Hollywood Divas alum joined the "Reality With the King" podcast and sat down with Carlos King to discuss Kardashian's powerful strength throughout Tristan's numerous cheating scandals. “I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances,” Haqq, 39, revealed. “She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship... but there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Breaking His Silence: Richard Simmons Insists He's 'Happy & Healthy' After Documentary About His Disappearance Debuts

Fitness guru Richard Simmons spoke out for the first time in years following the recent debut of an investigative documentary that explores his disappearance."Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the Globe," the star's rep, Tom Etsey, stated. "He is happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live."Simmons also spoke to fans directly via Facebook, as that same day, he posted a photo of a smiley emoji alongside the words, "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard."Fans were more than elated to hear from...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Biggest Wedding Of The Year? Stars Who Blew Off Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding was nothing short of over the top — but the guest list was not. From family members to exes to best friends, many noticeable people were missing from the ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 20.Scroll through the gallery to see all of the stars who were MIA from Bennifer's second shindig.Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck's children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, was M.I.A. for the Argo actor's special day. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Honey Boo Boo's Dad Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson Undergoes Massive Makeover After Cancer Scare

Grin and bear it! Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, is flaunting a new smile after undergoing a dental makeover. Thompson underwent a few procedures after a cancer scare, as a benign tumor was previously found on his salivary gland.The reality TV star was a chewing tobacco enthusiast for more than ten years, eventually leading to the rotting of his teeth and quite possibly his cancer scare. After having the tumor removed, he hit up his dentist, Dr. Joseph Goodman in Beverly Hills, who replaced 20 of his chompers.His manager, Gina Rodriguez, revealed he also had...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

107K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy