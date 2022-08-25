Read full article on original website
Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview
Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast
Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory could lead to a title shot against...
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
Daniel Cormier labels Khamzat Chimaev ‘biggest loser’ following UFC 278 fallout
Now that Leon Edwards is the undisputed UFC welterweight champion after shocking Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round knockout at UFC 278 last weekend the divisional future for Khamzat Chimaev remains up in the air. Chimaev, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 earlier...
Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson plans to keep fighting: ‘I ain’t done’
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson was one of the most entertaining Light Heavyweight fighters in the world during the early 2000 era of PRIDE FC. He was one of the few fighters to cross over into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and hold up in the Octagon, winning the 205-pound championship off Chuck Liddell in 2007.
Highlights! Watch KSI destroy Swarmz with second-round knockout
Social media influencer KSI made his first boxing appearance of the day (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when he met Brandon “Swarmz” Scott in a three-round affair to spark the main card. KSI will also be back in action in the main event when he takes on professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in another three-round fight.
Controversy erupts after Leon Edwards gets accused of cheating in UFC win over Kamaru Usman
Newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event earlier this month in Salt Lake City, delivering a fifth-round “Hail Mary” that put “The Nigerian Nightmare” flat on his back. But the fight may have ended much sooner if...
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly targeted for October 29 Showtime PPV
Per a first report from Keem Star, who covers social media stories, YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set challenge the biggest test of his young career when he takes on former UFC Middleweight king Anderson Silva. Additional details name the match up the main event of a Showtime PPV scheduled for October 29 (h/t Cole Shelton).
Sean Strickland bashes ‘uptight c—t’ Luke Rockhold after UFC 278: ‘I’m glad he retired’
Despite Luke Rockhold’s gutsy performance in a Fight of the Night loss to Paulo Costa last weekend at UFC 278 outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t a fan. Rockhold, who was making his first Octagon appearance since 2019, struggled straight out of the gate. But even though...
Not-fat Robert Whittaker ‘thinking about 205’ but doesn’t want to ‘get starched’ by ‘tall guys’
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who started his UFC career in the welterweight division, has not ruled out a move to 205 pounds; however, that would mean saying goodbye to the division he’s called home since late 2014. Forever. “I’ve been thinking about 205 for a fair bit. The...
Michael Bisping: ‘Darren Till will be champion one day’
It’s one hell of a time for British mixed martial arts (MMA). Thanks to burgeoning superstars like Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall, and Molly McCann, England has been graced with two big London Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events in 2022. Most recently, the country saw only its second champion in promotional history crowned at UFC 278 two weekends ago (Aug. 20, 2022).
A.J. McKee clarifies UFC comments: ‘It’s inevitable wherever I go, I will be a champion’
A.J. McKee is still as confident as ever ahead of a new chapter in his still-young career. The formerly undefeated Bellator Featherweight champion looks to rebound off his first loss against Spike Carlyle in his next time out at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Despite just being 27 years old, McKee (18-1) can make a strong argument at present to be the promotion’s best-ever homegrown talent, fighting all 19 of his bouts inside the Bellator cage.
Tai Tuivasa paid for his Paris airfare because UFC tried to cram his 273-pound frame into coach
Don’t weep for Tai Tuivasa. Instead, weep for the poor schmuck who gets the middle seat in “Bam Bam’s” row, because every flight going to (or from) Australia is a long one — which means several hours of breathing in beer farts and dried urine.
Hasim Rahman Jr. moves on from Jake Paul fight to box Vitor Belfort
Hasim Rahman Jr. may never get to box Jake Paul, but it looks like the spotlight he’s drawn from feuding with the YouTuber-turned boxer has landed him a tougher opponent. Rahman Jr. is now set to face former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort, on Oct. 15, 2022, in Sheffield, England. That bout will be one-half of a double main event for the next DAZN X Series 002, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing. In the second main, it’s a battle of the YouTube pranksters as Jay Swingler takes on Chad Lebaron (a.k.a. Cherdleys).
Zabit Magomedsharipov opens up on UFC retirement: ‘They promised one thing, did another’
Zabit Magomedsharipov retired from the sport earlier this year after a lengthy period without any fights. Zabit was always a bit of a mystery, and didn’t give any concrete details as to why he decided to walk away from his position as a top UFC featherweight. Until now. In...
Jose Aldo’s coach denies retirement talk after disappointing UFC 278 loss
Leading up to his UFC 278 fight against Merab Dvalishvili earlier this month, Jose Aldo said he was still competing to become a UFC champion, and if he couldn’t win the belt then there wouldn’t be much reason to continue fighting. After Dvalishvili defeated Aldo via decision, the...
Danny Sabatello channels inner-Conor McGregor during scuffle with Raufeon Stots | Video
Danny Sabatello and interim Bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, will face off in the semifinals of Bellator MMA’s Bantamweight Grand Prix at Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, 2022, but the two almost got things started earlier than expected. During a joint in-person interview on The MMA Hour, the two men...
BROADENED HORIZIN: Jessica Aguilar and ‘Showdown’ Joe Ferraro
RIZIN 38 and Super RIZIN are right around the corner. Coming off an unsuccessful promotional debut at RIZIN 37 this past month (July 31, 2022), Strawweight pioneer, Jessica Aguilar, joined BROADENED HORIZIN to recap her full-circle experience returning to Japan. Her bout against Ayaka Hamasaki also acted as Aguilar’s divisional...
Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 3? ‘Mighty Mouse’ open to it ‘if the money was crazy enough’
Demetrious Johnson never got his shot at redemption. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was flipped upside down in 2018. Not only did Johnson’s historic run as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight king come to a halt but that moment also acted as the last time he’d be seen in the Octagon.
Video: Demetrious Johnson FaceTimes Henry Cejudo to celebrate after ONE Championship KO
Demetrious Johnson reached out to a familiar face to celebrate his knockout victory over Adriano Moraes Friday night at ONE Championship on Amazon Prime in Singapore. It was none other than former Olympic gold medalist and UFC champion, Henry Cejudo. Johnson, who was coming off a submission finish over Rodtang...
