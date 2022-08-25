A.J. McKee is still as confident as ever ahead of a new chapter in his still-young career. The formerly undefeated Bellator Featherweight champion looks to rebound off his first loss against Spike Carlyle in his next time out at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Despite just being 27 years old, McKee (18-1) can make a strong argument at present to be the promotion’s best-ever homegrown talent, fighting all 19 of his bouts inside the Bellator cage.

