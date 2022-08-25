ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview

Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Michael Bisping
MMAmania.com

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson plans to keep fighting: ‘I ain’t done’

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson was one of the most entertaining Light Heavyweight fighters in the world during the early 2000 era of PRIDE FC. He was one of the few fighters to cross over into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and hold up in the Octagon, winning the 205-pound championship off Chuck Liddell in 2007.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Watch KSI destroy Swarmz with second-round knockout

Social media influencer KSI made his first boxing appearance of the day (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when he met Brandon “Swarmz” Scott in a three-round affair to spark the main card. KSI will also be back in action in the main event when he takes on professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in another three-round fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Documentary#Copyright Infringement#Combat#Mma#Sportico#Score G Productions
MMAmania.com

Michael Bisping: ‘Darren Till will be champion one day’

It’s one hell of a time for British mixed martial arts (MMA). Thanks to burgeoning superstars like Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall, and Molly McCann, England has been graced with two big London Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events in 2022. Most recently, the country saw only its second champion in promotional history crowned at UFC 278 two weekends ago (Aug. 20, 2022).
UFC
MMAmania.com

A.J. McKee clarifies UFC comments: ‘It’s inevitable wherever I go, I will be a champion’

A.J. McKee is still as confident as ever ahead of a new chapter in his still-young career. The formerly undefeated Bellator Featherweight champion looks to rebound off his first loss against Spike Carlyle in his next time out at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Despite just being 27 years old, McKee (18-1) can make a strong argument at present to be the promotion’s best-ever homegrown talent, fighting all 19 of his bouts inside the Bellator cage.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Hasim Rahman Jr. moves on from Jake Paul fight to box Vitor Belfort

Hasim Rahman Jr. may never get to box Jake Paul, but it looks like the spotlight he’s drawn from feuding with the YouTuber-turned boxer has landed him a tougher opponent. Rahman Jr. is now set to face former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort, on Oct. 15, 2022, in Sheffield, England. That bout will be one-half of a double main event for the next DAZN X Series 002, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing. In the second main, it’s a battle of the YouTube pranksters as Jay Swingler takes on Chad Lebaron (a.k.a. Cherdleys).
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo’s coach denies retirement talk after disappointing UFC 278 loss

Leading up to his UFC 278 fight against Merab Dvalishvili earlier this month, Jose Aldo said he was still competing to become a UFC champion, and if he couldn’t win the belt then there wouldn’t be much reason to continue fighting. After Dvalishvili defeated Aldo via decision, the...
UFC
MMAmania.com

BROADENED HORIZIN: Jessica Aguilar and ‘Showdown’ Joe Ferraro

RIZIN 38 and Super RIZIN are right around the corner. Coming off an unsuccessful promotional debut at RIZIN 37 this past month (July 31, 2022), Strawweight pioneer, Jessica Aguilar, joined BROADENED HORIZIN to recap her full-circle experience returning to Japan. Her bout against Ayaka Hamasaki also acted as Aguilar’s divisional...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy