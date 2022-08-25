Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
MLive.com
Colorado State coach: Easy to see why Michigan is a top-10 team
Jim Harbaugh didn’t talk about Colorado State during his press conference on Monday (in fairness, he wasn’t asked). His counterpart had plenty to say about Michigan in advance of Saturday’s season-opening matchup at Michigan Stadium. Jay Norvell knows Harbaugh well. The two met as college players in...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker preparing Michigan State for unknowns in opener vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING – The calendar says Monday but it’s actually Tuesday for the Michigan State football team. That’s because of adjustments made to the schedule with the No. 15 Spartans opening the season at home on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN) against Western Michigan instead of it being a Saturday game.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: In the weeds and standard over feelings
EAST LANSING – Eight months after Michigan State last played, it’s finally game week again. The No. 15 Spartans open the season at home on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN) against Western Michigan. Coach Mel Tucker had a press conference on Monday and here are notable quotes:. “Guys are...
MLive.com
The rise of Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s $95M coach
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker recalls making dinner runs for coaches, picking up prime rib and sauce splashing around his car. He took vehicles to be gassed up and washed, shoveled snow at coach Nick Saban’s house during recruiting visits and stood on a ladder recording shaky video of pass rush drills during practice.
MLive.com
Michigan State a three-touchdown favorite for opener vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING -- Michigan State begins the first game week of the 2022 season favored by more than three touchdowns against an in-state foe. The Spartans are 21.5-point favorites over Western Michigan as of Sunday evening, per VegasInsider. The two teams play on Friday night in East Lansing. Since the...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class ranked No. 2 in country
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class is on target to be one of the highest-rated in program history, and the jewel of the class is now one of the highest-rated prospects Tom Izzo has ever landed. The Spartans’ class is now rated No. 2 in the...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo concerned about ‘unintended consequences’ of Big Ten adding USC, UCLA
GRAND RAPIDS – The most immediate consequence of the Big Ten’s summer expansion has already been realized: a new $7 billion television deal signed by the conference earlier this month. But it’s some of the other consequences of the conference adding USC and UCLA that have Tom Izzo...
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s new contract includes retirement job, new buyout
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo doesn’t know when he plans to retire as Michigan State’s head basketball coach, and he says it won’t be in the immediate future. But whenever he does hang up his whistle, he has his next gig lined up. Izzo’s new contract...
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit football player of the week from opening weekend
It is time for the fans to tell us which performance impressed them the most and vote in the Week 1 Metro Detroit football player of the week fan poll. Make sure to vote as often as you want in the poll at the bottom until 9 a.m. on Thursday this week.
MLive.com
Vote for the top Jackson-area performance on the football field in Week 1
The first week of high school football in the Jackson area produced some big games, and even a new state record. Here is your chance to weigh in on the Player of the Week. Who had the biggest game of Week 1?
MLive.com
Isaiah Marshall’s 8 TDs in front of empty stands lifts Southfield A&T football to 56-54 win over Cass Tech
SOUTHFIELD -- Isaiah Marshall had one of the most memorable football performances in his school’s history on Saturday evening. Unfortunately, hardly anyone witnessed it. Marshall, a junior in his third year starting at quarterback for Southfield A&T, was the lifeblood for the Warriors as they were locked in a back-and-forth battle against Detroit Cass Tech on Thursday and Saturday.
MLive.com
Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record
CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
MLive.com
