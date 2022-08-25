ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Colorado State coach: Easy to see why Michigan is a top-10 team

Jim Harbaugh didn’t talk about Colorado State during his press conference on Monday (in fairness, he wasn’t asked). His counterpart had plenty to say about Michigan in advance of Saturday’s season-opening matchup at Michigan Stadium. Jay Norvell knows Harbaugh well. The two met as college players in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

The rise of Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s $95M coach

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker recalls making dinner runs for coaches, picking up prime rib and sauce splashing around his car. He took vehicles to be gassed up and washed, shoveled snow at coach Nick Saban’s house during recruiting visits and stood on a ladder recording shaky video of pass rush drills during practice.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Bell
MLive.com

Isaiah Marshall’s 8 TDs in front of empty stands lifts Southfield A&T football to 56-54 win over Cass Tech

SOUTHFIELD -- Isaiah Marshall had one of the most memorable football performances in his school’s history on Saturday evening. Unfortunately, hardly anyone witnessed it. Marshall, a junior in his third year starting at quarterback for Southfield A&T, was the lifeblood for the Warriors as they were locked in a back-and-forth battle against Detroit Cass Tech on Thursday and Saturday.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#Captains#American Football
MLive.com

Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record

CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Local Marketplace

HEARING NOTICE PITTSFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CUP #22-08 4293 MERRITT ROAD NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission will be held at the Pittsfield Township Administration Building located at 6201 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. At this meeting, the Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing, CUP #22-08 4293 Merritt Road to consider a request to install a ground-mounted solar array. The property is zoned Agriculture. The parcel is identified as 4293 Merritt Road, tax parcel L-12-25-300-013 in Section 25, Pittsfield Charter Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan. More specific information may be obtained at the Township Administration Building, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Any person who wishes to contact members of the Planning Commission to provide input or ask questions on any business coming before the Planning Commission on September 15, 2022 may do so by calling (734) 822-3130 or emailing Planning@pittsfield-mi.gov prior to the meeting. Written comments will be received at Planning@pittsfield-mi.gov until 3:00 p.m. the day of the hearing. Reasonable auxiliary aids and services can be provided at the meeting to individuals with disabilities by contacting the Clerk's Office at (734) 822-3120 or via email at Clerk@pittsfield-mi.gov at least three business days in advance. This notice is in compliance with PA 267 of 1976, as amended, (Open Meetings Act), MCL 125.3103 and 125.3502, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy