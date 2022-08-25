"Traffic Alert!": Drivers told to plan ahead for Gillette concerts

FOXBORO - Police have a "traffic alert" for drivers ahead of this weekend's country music concerts at Gillette Stadium.

Kenny Chesney is playing Foxboro for a 20th and 21st time Friday and Saturday night. His "Here and Now" tour, delayed since 2020 due to the pandemic, also features performers Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.

Police say traffic restrictions in South Walpole will start at 11 a.m. for both days.

"If attending the shows, please utilize Route 1, as it is your quickest and most efficient way to Gillette," Walpole police said in a Facebook post .

Parking lots will open at 1 p.m. for the concerts, and gates open at 4 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to take a special Commuter Rail train to Saturday's show.

"Please plan ahead and be safe!" Foxboro police said.