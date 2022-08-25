The grape harvest in New Mexico has begun, which means it is time for Harvest Wine Festival: Las Cruces! Hosted by New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association, the Labor Day Weekend wine festival has become the official kick-off celebration of Harvest in New Mexico. Attendees from all across the Southwest come to enjoy New Mexico’s award winning wines and buy directly from wineries from every corner of the state.

