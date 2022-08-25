ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesilla, NM

Taylor grateful for birthday wishes on 102

“You have made me so happy on my 102nd birthday.”. That’s what retired educator and state representative and beloved Mesilla-Las Cruces icon J. Paul Taylor said Wednesday, Aug. 24, as he spent part of his 102nd birthday with students, staff, parents and family members at J. Paul Taylor Academy.
Harvest Wine Festival Las Cruces returns

The grape harvest in New Mexico has begun, which means it is time for Harvest Wine Festival: Las Cruces! Hosted by New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association, the Labor Day Weekend wine festival has become the official kick-off celebration of Harvest in New Mexico. Attendees from all across the Southwest come to enjoy New Mexico’s award winning wines and buy directly from wineries from every corner of the state.
City adopts master plan for Community of Hope

The Las Cruces City Council adopted a resolution accepting the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope (MVCH) campus master plan at its Aug. 15 regular meeting, calling for $26 million in capital improvements over the next five years. The city contracted with Huitt-Zollars, Inc. of Las Cruces in May 2021 to...
Pine trees still feeling effects of 2011 hard freeze

There are probably about as many Afghan pines in Las Cruces as there are people. “If you look out across the valley, you’ll see them everywhere,” said Doña Ana County Cooperative Extension Service agriculture agent Jeff Anderson. However, many of the trees are struggling because they aren’t...
Behavioral health chief helps welcome 988 crisis line

While people with suicidal thoughts are the largest group calling the new 988 emergency behavioral health services number, the line is open to callers dealing with “all forms of crisis,” said New Mexico Behavioral Health Services Division Director Dr. Neal Boren. Boren was in Las Cruces Aug. 26...
Ag modernization continues at NMSU

The first phase of New Mexico State University’s Agricultural Modernization and Educational Facilities project is underway on the university’s Las Cruces campus. Construction is funded by $43 million in general obligation bonds passed by New Mexico voters in 2018 ($25 million) and 2020 ($18 million). Ground was broken...
LAS CRUCES, NM

