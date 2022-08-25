Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes promise more Guardians and Zeus

Come this September, MCU fans will finally be able to own a physical or digital copy of Thor: Love and Thunder . The release comes with tons of bonus content – including several super fun deleted scenes.

If the film left you wanting more scenes with Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and Russell Crowe's Zeus, Marvel's got your back. The deleted scenes include: Looking for Zeus follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taikia Waititi) running into a few familiar faces while seeking an audience with Zeus (Crowe). Wasting Time sees Star-Lord and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) convince Thor to help their causes. In A Safe Vacation, a nonchalant Thor attempts to calm a panicked Star-Lord and Mantis in the middle of chaos – until an explosion suddenly thrusts Korg into the scene. In Fighting For You, Zeus gifts Thor a special tool after overhearing a rather heartfelt conversation.

But that's not all. The bonus features also included a gag reel, audio commentary by writer/director Taika Waititi, and three featurettes that see Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman preparing for their legendary roles, Christian Bale discussing the origin story behind his villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and Taikia Waititi explaining his journey in taking over and reinventing the Thor franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on Digital and Disney Plus on September 8. Fans can buy it on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, or DVD on September 27. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movie and TV shows you should know about, or get up to speed on all of the upcoming superhero movies flying your way in 2022 and beyond.

